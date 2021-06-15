Iowa Western kicker Josh Jasek commits to Nebraska

LINCOLN — Iowa Western kicker Josh Jasek, who made 11 of 17 field goals last season as a freshman, will join the Husker football team this fall.

Jasek, originally from Iowa City, Iowa, announced the news on Twitter.

He's the second Reiver kicker to join the program in recent years. Chase Contreraz walked on to NU's team in December 2019, just after the close of the Huskers' 2019 season.

Nebraska has a starting placekicker for 2021 in Big Ten kicker of the year Connor Culp, but no proven option after that. Jasek, who had a long field goal of 56 yards last season, may give NU a reliable option from deep. He made 41 of 44 extra points as well.

The Huskers definitely need a kickoff specialist, particularly one who can kick touchbacks, but Jasek only kicked nine of those in Iowa Western's eight-game season — fewer than Culp did.

