Iowa Western's Anterio Thompson gets Nebraska football offer

LINCOLN — The first 40-yard dash of Anterio Thompson's life may be the only one he needs to play major college football.

The Iowa Western defensive lineman — who will play the 2022 season for the Reivers — said he ran a 4.61-second 40, at Nebraska's Friday Night Lights camp.

By Saturday, the 6-foot-2, 295-pounder had a scholarship offer from the Huskers. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander delivered the news, Thompson said, but he talked to almost all of the Husker coaches on Friday night. Now, they want him coming for a visit this fall. He'll graduate in December and be a part of some school's 2023 recruiting class.

"I'm almost at a loss for words," said Thompson, who grew up in Wisconsin and played prep football at Dubuque (Iowa) Hempstead High School. He landed at Iowa Western, he said, because "I wasn't the student I needed to be" for part of high school, and he didn't have his breakthrough season until he was a senior.

So he picked Iowa Western. His college highlights consist of four minutes of cut ups during the Reivers' spring camp. He has a 34-inch vertical and, at least in practice film, athleticism similar to the last two elite Reiver defensive tackles, Daviyon Nixon (Iowa) and Perrion Winfrey (Oklahoma).

Kansas offered in mid-May. Now Nebraska has offered. Sunday, Thompson heads to Iowa, where a number of Iowa Western players have landed over the years. Iowa State wants him to make their camp, too.

Thompson is in no hurry to make a decision, he said.

"I want to go into my season with an open mind and see what other schools may be interested," he said. "I'm not going to commit too early, but I'm already developing relationships with coaches."

Including Nebraska's coaches, who saw him blast off with 40 time more suited for tight ends and some running backs.

"I had an idea I was fast," Thompson said, "but I didn't know I was that fast."

