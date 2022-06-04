Iowa Western's Anterio Thompson gets Nebraska football offer

LINCOLN — The first 40-yard dash of Anterio Thompson's life may be the only one he needs to play major college football.
The Iowa Western defensive lineman — who will play the 2022 season for the Reivers — said he ran a 4.61-second 40, at Nebraska's Friday Night Lights camp.
By Saturday, the 6-foot-2, 295-pounder had a scholarship offer from the Huskers. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander delivered the news, Thompson said, but he talked to almost all of the Husker coaches on Friday night. Now, they want him coming for a visit this fall. He'll graduate in December and be a part of some school's 2023 recruiting class.
"I'm almost at a loss for words," said Thompson, who grew up in Wisconsin and played prep football at Dubuque (Iowa) Hempstead High School. He landed at Iowa Western, he said, because "I wasn't the student I needed to be" for part of high school, and he didn't have his breakthrough season until he was a senior.
So he picked Iowa Western. His college highlights consist of four minutes of cut ups during the Reivers' spring camp. He has a 34-inch vertical and, at least in practice film, athleticism similar to the last two elite Reiver defensive tackles, Daviyon Nixon (Iowa) and Perrion Winfrey (Oklahoma).
Kansas offered in mid-May. Now Nebraska has offered. Sunday, Thompson heads to Iowa, where a number of Iowa Western players have landed over the years. Iowa State wants him to make their camp, too.
Thompson is in no hurry to make a decision, he said.
"I want to go into my season with an open mind and see what other schools may be interested," he said. "I'm not going to commit too early, but I'm already developing relationships with coaches."
Including Nebraska's coaches, who saw him blast off with 40 time more suited for tight ends and some running backs.
"I had an idea I was fast," Thompson said, "but I didn't know I was that fast."
Photos: Nebraska's Friday Night Lights camp
Mario Buford celebrates after a drill during the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dashiell Dorsey (left) and Keelan Smith participate in a drill during the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dashiell Dorsey participateS in the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mario Buford (left) and Dahlyn Jones celebrate after a drill during the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omarion Miller tosses a ball in the air during the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scott Frost speaks to players during the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Abram Scholting participates in the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander during the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Offensive Coordinator Mark Whipple during the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Head Coach Scott Frost during the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ju’Juan Johnson participates in the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Daylen Cummings participates in the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Andrez Lewis participates in the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brody Chubb participates in the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sebastian Boyle participates in the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Carter Nelson participates in the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Carsten Bluhm participates in the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dashiell Dorsey (left) and Andrez Lewis particpate in the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ju’Juan Johnson (left) and Dahlyn Jones participate in the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Malachi Coleman during the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Janiran Bonner during the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ernest Hausmann during the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dashiell Dorsey (left) and Andrez Lewis particpate in the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Keelan Smith (left) and Luke Williams participate in the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Leyton Snodgrass participates in the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Luke Williams participates in the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Associate Head Coach Mickey Joseph during the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dalton Snodgrass particpates in the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dalton Snodgrass particpates in the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Race McClure particpates in the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mario Buford celebrates after a drill during the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mario Buford particpates in the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Anterio Thompson participates in the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jude Collingham participates in the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lance Rucker participates in the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Keelan Smith participates in the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
