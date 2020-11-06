Jailen Weaver could be start of defensive additions as Huskers wrap up 2021 recruiting class

This was the perfect time for Jailen Weaver to lose his phone.
Brett Dudley chuckles imagining how pleased the standout defender was with his good fortune. Weaver is hard to miss on a football field — at around 6-foot-9 and 300 pounds, he’s frequently the focal point for his Antioch (California) team. But interviews and recruiting hype don’t interest him.
So when the consensus three-star 2021 prospect publicly committed to Nebraska on Saturday night, it was actually an Antioch assistant who logged into his Twitter account and posted the news. Coaches from other schools — he listed Tennessee and Indiana among his three finalists in September — scrambled to make final pitches ahead of his self-imposed deadline only to be stonewalled.
“It actually worked out great for him because nobody could get a hold of him at all,” said Dudley, Antioch’s assistant head coach. “He made his decision while he was cut off from the world.”
Weaver represents Nebraska’s first defensive lineman in the class and is the 21st known commit overall, including the addition of Northern Iowa graduate transfer linebacker Chris Kolarevic last week. Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti was his primary recruiter after NU offered in April.
What Nebraska is getting in Weaver is a physical specimen, Dudley said. His wingspan is at least 7 feet. He wears size 18 cleats. He has chased down quarterbacks on designed run plays and barreled through blockers to “damn near take the handoff” multiple times.
“He moves insanely well for that size,” Dudley said. “You wouldn’t think he’s legitimately one of the fastest players on our team. In a sprint, he will smoke the majority of our receivers. He has all kinds of potential upside — Nebraska coaches are going to have fun with him for sure.”
Dudley has started calling Weaver “Big Red” at practices as Antioch — nestled in the San Francisco Bay Area — gears up to start its football season in January. The 17-year-old will again play some tight end, but his future is on the defensive line, particularly as an end in Nebraska’s 3-4 scheme.
The coach said Weaver worked especially hard in recent months to academically qualify to play major Division I football — indeed, the COVID-19 pandemic may have provided a boost for him and Nebraska in that regard. The physical potential has been obvious for a while.
“He might be the most violent kid I’ve coached in my 16 years in high school football,” Dudley said. “He can speed around people, but if he can literally just put his facemask right through the person in front of them and go right through them, he’s absolutely going to do that 10 times out of 10. He’s going to humiliate the person in front of him on his way to the person who has the ball.”
Defense will be the theme for Nebraska on the home stretch of its 2021 class, and the program could still add another lineman or two before signing day in December. Of course, everything is complicated by the fact that no 2021 prospects have been able to take official or unofficial visits to campus and still won’t through at least Jan. 1.
Here’s a look at other Husker targets to keep an eye on according to recruiting reports and World-Herald interviews:
Defensive end Tiaoalii Savea, Las Vegas (Nevada) Desert Pines: The composite four-star prospect will reportedly announce his college choice at the Under Armour All-America Game on Jan. 2, with Nebraska and USC among his top contenders. Considering the 6-foot-3, 265-pound Savea has publicly shut down his recruitment, he is likely already a silent commit somewhere.
Defensive end Josh Simmons, La Mesa (California) Helix: Nebraska and USC have been his lead schools, though the 6-6, 280-pound four-star prospect has been quiet lately. The Huskers like the former Oregon commit on defense while the Trojans project him as an offensive tackle.
Defensive end Mandela Tobin, San Diego Westview: Tobin wants to visit schools in some capacity, so his decision could go past December or even February. At 6-4, 270, he could be an outside linebacker at the next level, too. Duke offered recently, joining a top group with Nebraska that also includes Kansas, Nevada and Kansas State.
Defensive end Ru’Quan Buckley, Wyoming (Michigan) Godwin Heights: Nebraska has been after the 6-6, 260-pound three-star blocker since offering in May 2019, and he has been a popular peer recruiting target of other NU 2021 commits. Michigan State is a school to watch here, especially after the lineman indefinitely pushed back his deadline to announce last month.
Outside linebacker Wynden Ho’ohuli, Mililani (Hawaii): The nation’s No. 7 inside linebacker via 247Sports has offers from Arizona State, USC, Oregon and others but has remained in regular contact with Nebraska since the Huskers offered in the summer. He is a rare Hawaii native seriously considering Nebraska.
Defensive end Kason Boston, Birmingham (Alabama) Jackson-Olin: The three-star prospect measuring 6-5, 240 will need to decide in the next month if he wants to enroll early. Nebraska and Virginia Tech offered last month while Georgia Tech and Mississippi State also are pursuing.
Defensive end Jaden Jones, Montgomery (Alabama) Park Crossing: Playing for Cam Taylor-Britt’s former high school, the three-star recruit has said he wants to commit after his prep season in early December. Nebraska offered in March, but Mississippi State appears the team to beat.
Defensive end Tyler Maro, Davenport (Iowa) Assumption: He holds nearly 40 offers, and all but Nebraska view him as an offensive tackle. The 6-7, 260-pound Maro is set to decide sometime this month with Iowa State, Stanford, Duke and Illinois in the final mix.
Outside linebacker Jae’vien Gill, Mississippi Gulf Coast CC: Nebraska offered late last month. The 6-5, 265-pounder is committed to Troy but could provide help at a thin position in Lincoln.
Defensive back Ceyair Wright, Los Angeles Loyola: The consensus four-star recruit will announce at the All-America Bowl in January. USC appears the team to beat, though he also wants to visit Michigan, Oregon, Utah and Nebraska, if possible.
