Jailen Weaver could be start of defensive additions as Huskers wrap up 2021 recruiting class

What Nebraska is getting in Weaver is a physical specimen, Dudley said. His wingspan is at least 7 feet. He wears size 18 cleats. He has chased down quarterbacks on designed run plays and barreled through blockers to “damn near take the handoff” multiple times.

“He moves insanely well for that size,” Dudley said. “You wouldn’t think he’s legitimately one of the fastest players on our team. In a sprint, he will smoke the majority of our receivers. He has all kinds of potential upside — Nebraska coaches are going to have fun with him for sure.”

Dudley has started calling Weaver “Big Red” at practices as Antioch — nestled in the San Francisco Bay Area — gears up to start its football season in January. The 17-year-old will again play some tight end, but his future is on the defensive line, particularly as an end in Nebraska’s 3-4 scheme.

The coach said Weaver worked especially hard in recent months to academically qualify to play major Division I football — indeed, the COVID-19 pandemic may have provided a boost for him and Nebraska in that regard. The physical potential has been obvious for a while.