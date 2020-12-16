James Carnie's patience helped his Husker dreams come true

FIRTH, Neb. — James Carnie walked out of Norris High School’s auditorium around 7:25 a.m. Wednesday, just five minutes before the three-star tight end was scheduled to sign his National Letter of Intent.
He stepped out because Nebraska tight ends coach Sean Beckton was calling.
“Congrats,” he told Carnie. “I’m looking forward to coaching you up. It’s been a long time coming.”
The call from Beckton was a signal to the 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end that the long process was over. It was a weight lifted off his shoulders because he was signing with Nebraska — the school he always wanted to play for.
“It feels really good,” Carnie said. “This has been my dream since I was 3 years old and knew what football was. And to officially sign with my dream school, it’s just a dream come true.”
Carnie’s future was not always this clear.
He garnered quite a bit of attention early in his junior year, said his mom, Amy. That’s when she knew her son had a chance to chase his dreams of college football.
Carnie initially committed to Miami (Ohio), but after a good showing at the Warren Academy Showcase over the summer, his recruitment picked back up again.
Offers came from Iowa and Kansas State, but not Nebraska at that point. His mom said she could sense some stress coming from her son. He wanted to be a Husker.
Nebraska eventually extended a scholarship to Carnie in early October, and he accepted it before ending the phone call with coach Scott Frost.
“It's been a long process, and it's not an easy process,” Amy Carnie said. “It's an honor to be a part of it, but we are really glad to have it over with.”
Her son was more patient than she was, she said. But now he is ready to move on and pick up the NU playbook. He’ll be getting a team iPad soon, she said.
Carnie is part of a tight end-heavy recruiting class and will join a roster that's also loaded at that position. Two other tight ends signed Wednesday — Council Bluffs Lewis Central's Thomas Fidone and Omaha Creighton Prep's AJ Rollins — and there are four who received meaningful playing time this season — senior Jack Stoll and juniors Austin Allen, Travis Vokolek and Kurt Rafdal.
All four could return next year because the NCAA granted a free year of eligibility in response to the pandemic. If they do stay, Carnie would understand why.
“I haven't thought about it, but if they do, I totally understand,” he said. “It's their senior season. I don’t blame them. I would want to. I’d want to play for the Huskers for another year.”
Priority No. 1 for Carnie is making sure he can catch a football by March after he underwent shoulder surgery a few weeks ago. The Class B standout played the final three games of his senior year with a torn labrum. He finished his senior campaign with 38 catches for 594 yards and 11 touchdowns in 11 games.
It’s safe to say not all the weight is off his shoulders yet. And neither is the stress. Carnie still has three finals — two Thursday and one Friday — before graduating and enrolling early at Nebraska.
“He just took it one step at a time,” Amy Carnie said. “He was patient. He knew what he needed to do. He wanted to be a Husker.”
