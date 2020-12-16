James Carnie's patience helped his Husker dreams come true

Nebraska eventually extended a scholarship to Carnie in early October, and he accepted it before ending the phone call with coach Scott Frost.

“It's been a long process, and it's not an easy process,” Amy Carnie said. “It's an honor to be a part of it, but we are really glad to have it over with.”

Her son was more patient than she was, she said. But now he is ready to move on and pick up the NU playbook. He’ll be getting a team iPad soon, she said.

Carnie is part of a tight end-heavy recruiting class and will join a roster that's also loaded at that position. Two other tight ends signed Wednesday — Council Bluffs Lewis Central's Thomas Fidone and Omaha Creighton Prep's AJ Rollins — and there are four who received meaningful playing time this season — senior Jack Stoll and juniors Austin Allen, Travis Vokolek and Kurt Rafdal.

All four could return next year because the NCAA granted a free year of eligibility in response to the pandemic. If they do stay, Carnie would understand why.

“I haven't thought about it, but if they do, I totally understand,” he said. “It's their senior season. I don’t blame them. I would want to. I’d want to play for the Huskers for another year.”