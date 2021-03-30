James Monds — Wonder's nephew — sets Husker official visit

Nebraska has another official visitor slated for the first weekend in June.
Fort Pierce (Florida) Westwood cornerback James Monds III announced Tuesday that he'll visit NU on June 4. Monds, the nephew of former Husker All-American Wonder Monds, has had NU among his top school for months.
Monds joins Indianapolis defensive end Popeye Williams as players who will officially visit NU that weekend.
The 5-foot-10, 177-pound three-star prospect has offers from Indiana, Michigan State, Miami and Mississippi State, among other schools.
Nebraska Official June 4-6. 🌽 ☠️— 𝐉𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐬 III ✞ (@MondsJames) March 30, 2021