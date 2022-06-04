Ju'Juan Johnson earns Nebraska football offer after Friday Night Lights camp

LINCOLN — Ju'Juan Johnson grabbed the first scholarship offer out of Nebraska football's 2022 Friday Night Lights camp.
The 5-foot-10, 165-pounder, a quarterback at Lafayette (La.) Academy, announced his offer on
Twitter Saturday afternoon. The 2024 prospect worked out as a defensive back at the camp, impressing spectators with fluid movements and good ball skills.
Johnson thanked NU receivers coach Mickey Joseph for the offer. Joseph, a Louisiana native, handles the Huskers' recruiting in that state.
Nebraska's
first FNL event of the summer featured a number of Husker targets at defensive backs, including 2023 Wheaton (Ill.) St. Francis athlete Dash Dorsey and 2024 DeSoto (Texas) corner Mario Buford, whose older brother, Marques, plays safety for the Huskers.
Photos: Nebraska's Friday Night Lights camp
