 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical
FOOTBALL

Ju'Juan Johnson earns Nebraska football offer after Friday Night Lights camp

  • Updated
  • 0

LINCOLN — Ju'Juan Johnson grabbed the first scholarship offer out of Nebraska football's 2022 Friday Night Lights camp. 

The 5-foot-10, 165-pounder, a quarterback at Lafayette (La.) Academy, announced his offer on Twitter Saturday afternoon. The 2024 prospect worked out as a defensive back at the camp, impressing spectators with fluid movements and good ball skills. 

Johnson thanked NU receivers coach Mickey Joseph for the offer. Joseph, a Louisiana native, handles the Huskers' recruiting in that state. 

Nebraska's first FNL event of the summer featured a number of Husker targets at defensive backs, including 2023 Wheaton (Ill.) St. Francis athlete Dash Dorsey and 2024 DeSoto (Texas) corner Mario Buford, whose older brother, Marques, plays safety for the Huskers. 

People are also reading…

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ryan Fitzpatrick in talks for Thursday Night Football deal after announcing retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert