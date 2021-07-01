June was a busy month of recruiting for Nebraska football. Here's how they did

LINCOLN — Recruiting never stopped during the pandemic, and Nebraska’s teams actually did quite well over a year when schools weren’t allowed to recruit prospects in person and prospects weren’t allowed to visit schools.
But June — when the NCAA lifted its pandemic rules against in-person recruiting — brought a breath of fresh air back into the Husker hallways. The men’s basketball team hosted a glut of top-shelf prospects, including two five-stars for the 2023 class. The NU women were able to get the top prospect in the state, 2024 Elkhorn North guard Britt Prince, on campus for an unofficial visit. And the Husker football team did plenty of work.
Hundreds of campers. Twenty official visits. Six commits — including one for the 2023 class. One transfer.
As it stands heading into July, the Huskers have seven commits in the 2022 class. They rank 46th (247Sports composite) and 48th (Rivals) nationally, and are in the middle of the pack in the Big Ten. Nebraska coach Scott Frost has said the program could have its smallest recruiting class in modern memory — perhaps as low as 14 — because of a numbers crunch created by the NCAA’s allowance of additional eligibility during the pandemic.
In other words, Nebraska could be halfway done with its recruiting class — and may fill up even more in coming weeks.
A recruiting dead period (which means no in-person contact) began June 28 and runs through July 24, so here's a recap of how the Huskers navigated June:
» Hitting the skill spots on offense. Nebraska landed quarterback Richard Torres, running back Ashton Hayes, receiver Grant Page and tight end Chase Androff. The Huskers may add one more receiver, but they otherwise may be done at the skill spots for the 2022 cycle. All four took official visits in June.
Aside from Hayes — an electric talent from Reno, Nevada — it’s likely most of NU’s recruits will be developmental types. Torres needs to gain weight, Page could stand to add some speed, and Androff — more of a blocking specialist — will benefit from a year inside the strength and conditioning program.
» Adding immediate help. Ohio State transfer defensive back Tyreke Johnson had plenty of visits lined up after leaving Columbus. He visited Nebraska first, and canceled each one thereafter.
"After Nebraska, I didn’t feel like I had to go anywhere else because Nebraska had everything that I would describe I look for in a program,” Johnson told The World-Herald.
A five-star recruit out of high school, Johnson battled injuries while struggling to move up an impressive OSU depth chart. He can vie for a starting job at Nebraska, or provide valuable backup work.
» Private workouts. Lots of them. NU held more than 40 hour-long player evaluations for prospects on the cusp of scholarship offers, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. During workouts, Nebraska tested athletes in the 40-yard dash and the vertical jump, and put them through a series of positional drills that were more specific and plentiful than they might experience in camps.
One of those workouts — with Lincoln Southeast’s Jake Appleget — turned into a Husker commitment. A few others might. A few workouts will invariably translate to prospects who eventually accept preferred walk-on spots. Chinander called the NCAA-allowed workouts “awesome” and hopes they stick around.
“Especially this year, where we couldn’t go out to even local Nebraska high schools,” Chinander said. “Some of these guys we’ve never seen in person.”
» More local inroads. Lincoln Southeast offensive lineman Gunnar Gottula — a 2023 prospect — committed to the Huskers two weeks after an impressive camp performance at Friday Night Lights. Gottula had offers from Iowa, Iowa State and Kansas State — and surely would have collected more had he waited until next summer to commit.
Nebraska won’t love its in-state recruiting performance for 2022 — four Metro guys won’t play in Lincoln — but 2023 looks much better.
» Found a foothold with a top-shelf quarterback with Husker ties. Dylan Raiola — son of Husker All-America center Dominic Raiola — threw at camps across the country and collected a bushel of scholarship offers, including one from Nebraska. Only NU can claim to be Dad’s alma mater, and the attention shown to Dylan at the Friday Night Lights camp underlines coaches’ distinct interest in his skills.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder heads into his sophomore year with lots of hype and Husker hopes to land him.
» Under-the-radar developments with Chicago prospects. A group of elite athletes from the Chicago area came to the June 18 FNL, and four went home with scholarship offers. Kenwood Academy’s Jalil Martin (2022) and Logan Lester (2023), Chicago Simeon receiver Malik Elzy (2023), and Bolingbrook receiver I’Marion Stewart (2024) hit Nebraska’s radar and should stay on it.
The Huskers haven’t recruited the city very aggressively in recent years, although the presence on the team of Chicago natives Alante Brown and Marques Buford — who moved from the city in his teens — should help. Nebraska is in the running for 2022 Chicago St. Rita offensive lineman Valen Erickson as well.
