June was a busy month of recruiting for Nebraska football. Here's how they did

LINCOLN — Recruiting never stopped during the pandemic, and Nebraska’s teams actually did quite well over a year when schools weren’t allowed to recruit prospects in person and prospects weren’t allowed to visit schools.

But June — when the NCAA lifted its pandemic rules against in-person recruiting — brought a breath of fresh air back into the Husker hallways. The men’s basketball team hosted a glut of top-shelf prospects, including two five-stars for the 2023 class. The NU women were able to get the top prospect in the state, 2024 Elkhorn North guard Britt Prince, on campus for an unofficial visit. And the Husker football team did plenty of work.

Hundreds of campers. Twenty official visits. Six commits — including one for the 2023 class. One transfer.

As it stands heading into July, the Huskers have seven commits in the 2022 class. They rank 46th (247Sports composite) and 48th (Rivals) nationally, and are in the middle of the pack in the Big Ten. Nebraska coach Scott Frost has said the program could have its smallest recruiting class in modern memory — perhaps as low as 14 — because of a numbers crunch created by the NCAA’s allowance of additional eligibility during the pandemic.