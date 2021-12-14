Junior college defensive back DeShon Singleton commits to Huskers

Nebraska has added its first junior college commit of the 2022 class and some immediate help in the secondary for next season.
DeShon Singleton of Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College committed to the Huskers on Tuesday following a busy few days checking out his finalists. The three-star safety was a midweek guest in Lincoln before officially visiting Kansas State during the weekend. His other Power Five offer was from Kansas.
NU moved relatively quickly with the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Singleton after extending an offer Dec. 4. Originally from Greensburg, Louisiana, he's had 22 tackles, two interceptions and two pass breakups across nine games for Hutch this season.
A full academic qualifier, Singleton has four years to play three and can join Nebraska for the spring semester. He was a versatile playmaker in high school at St. Helena while playing quarterback, receiver and defensive back.
Singleton made most of his plays at safety this season and could factor in quickly at Nebraska in a defensive backfield losing longtime starters Marquel Dismuke, Deontai Williams and Cam Taylor-Britt.
Top starting candidates at safety for 2022 include Myles Farmer, Noa Pola-Gates and Isaac Gifford. Among other incoming recruits, Jalil Martin projects at safety, and Malcolm Hartzog is more of a cornerback prospect. Transfer portal addition Tommi Hill — who spent 2021 at Arizona State and committed Monday night — could also play anywhere in the secondary.
Nebraska signed 13 juco prospects in Scott Frost’s first three cycles but none in 2021. Another junior college prospect, defensive lineman Seleti Fevaleaki of Snow College in Utah — who started his college career at BYU — officially visited Nebraska last weekend and won’t make a decision until January.
“When you’re as close as we’ve been, one or two more pieces, one or two more guys will get you over the hump,” Frost said in October. “So we’re probably going to look to the transfer portal a little more, look to junior college a little more and focus on those things to make sure we replace a couple guys we might be losing and try to add just a couple more pieces I think we need.”
