Kicker Charlie Weinrich will walk on at Nebraska

Nebraska has added another kicking option to the mix for 2022.

Blue Valley prospect Charlie Weinrich committed to the Huskers on Tuesday as a preferred walk-on, completing a courtship that began last summer when the native of Stillwell, Kansas, attended an NU camp and didn’t miss a field goal. Weinrich visited Lincoln for multiple games this season.

Weinrich — who had college opportunities from Iowa State and Kansas among others — is rated as the No. 17 kicker in the 2022 class by specialist evaluator Kohl’s Kicking. A former soccer player, he began solely concentrating on football as a junior. He made 7 of 10 field goals his first season.

As a senior this fall he hit 7 of 15 attempts with a long of 57 yards along with 40 of 41 extra-point tries. He also hit touchbacks at a rate of nearly 69% (44 of 64) and handled punting duties for his high school team.

“I like Nebraska because it’s a clean town, they’re nice, good people there and I love the stadium,” Weinrich told The World-Herald in June. “And my sister goes there, so knowing I’d be around her, we have a really close relationship. And she introduced me to some of the players so it helped me to know that this is what I would get if I was here.”