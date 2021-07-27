Kicker who says he 'can make every single kick inside of 60 yards' has interest in Nebraska

After the best kicking day of his life, Charlie Weinrich watched the texts roll in. Kansas. Kansas State. Wisconsin. Missouri. USC.
The five-star prospect, according to Kohl’s Professional Camps, would love to see more interest from Nebraska. He's from Blue Valley High School in Kansas and won first-team all-state honors last season.
He kicked at NU’s camp in June and didn’t miss a field goal.
At Kohl’s National Scholarship Camp last weekend, Weinrich said he missed one field goal attempt from 53 yards, made all of his attempts from 56 yards and finished first at the camp. He also had a long of 51 yards last season for Blue Valley.
Weinrich said KU “came in hot” and offered him a preferred walk-on spot that would turn into a scholarship in his second semester.
“I have the mindset for myself that I’m better than the guy in front of me,” Weinrich said. “I walked into the Kohl’s camp ranked 36th, nobody knew who I was. First day I finished perfect and everybody was like ‘Oh dang, here’s this kid from Kansas.’ I know I can do this. I know I can make every single kick inside of 60 yards.”
Pretty good for a former soccer player who didn’t start solely concentrating on football until he was a junior. He made 7 of 10 field goals last season and hit 29 touchbacks, which was better than a 50% touchback rate.
At Nebraska’s camp he hit his kickoffs longer than 70 yards — including some of 74 and 76 yards, which would likely be touchbacks.
Weinrich was intrigued by Nebraska because his older sister attends the school and is good friends with current Husker left tackle Turner Corcoran, who is also from Kansas.
“I like Nebraska because it’s a clean town, they’re nice, good people there and I love the stadium,” Weinrich said. “And my sister goes there, so knowing I’d be around her, we have a really close relationship. And she introduced me to some of the players so it helped me to know that this is what I would get if I was here.”
Nebraska has All-Big Ten kicker Connor Culp for one more year. NU then has four more kickers on its roster, all freshmen. Weinrich said he’s spoken about kicking at Nebraska with running backs coach Ryan Held, a recruiting assistant and Bill Busch — the former LSU and Wisconsin assistant currently working as a quality control coach. The Huskers may or may not be in the market for a new kicker, but Weinrich has interest.
