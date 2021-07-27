Kicker who says he 'can make every single kick inside of 60 yards' has interest in Nebraska

After the best kicking day of his life, Charlie Weinrich watched the texts roll in. Kansas. Kansas State. Wisconsin. Missouri. USC.

The five-star prospect, according to Kohl’s Professional Camps, would love to see more interest from Nebraska. He's from Blue Valley High School in Kansas and won first-team all-state honors last season.

He kicked at NU’s camp in June and didn’t miss a field goal.

At Kohl’s National Scholarship Camp last weekend, Weinrich said he missed one field goal attempt from 53 yards, made all of his attempts from 56 yards and finished first at the camp. He also had a long of 51 yards last season for Blue Valley.

Weinrich said KU “came in hot” and offered him a preferred walk-on spot that would turn into a scholarship in his second semester.

“I have the mindset for myself that I’m better than the guy in front of me,” Weinrich said. “I walked into the Kohl’s camp ranked 36th, nobody knew who I was. First day I finished perfect and everybody was like ‘Oh dang, here’s this kid from Kansas.’ I know I can do this. I know I can make every single kick inside of 60 yards.”