Latrell Neville's receiver skills are music to Scott Frost's ears

When Carter first noticed Neville, he and the Husker commit were at different high schools.

“I just heard about this sophomore at Blue Ridge High School that was blowing up,” Carter said. “He was getting offers on Twitter every other day.”

As a local coach, Carter wanted to keep up with the competition. He kept an eye out. The first time he saw Neville was at a camp.

“Man, the kid is tall,” Carter remembered saying. “He is fast.” But, Neville was raw. “I could just see the makings of something special,” Carter said.

When Neville transferred to Hightower, Carter, who had just been hired to teach history and coach receivers, said he remembered having a conversation with the Hightower head coach.

“Well, we must be doing something right,” Carter said. “Thank you, God.”

Right away, Carter worked with Neville to refine his route running, which, Carter said, has come a long way. Still, Neville’s “not a finished product,” Carter said. “A lot of receivers never are, especially coming out of high school.”

“I think the sky's the limit for Latrell,” Carter said. “I think he's only going to get better as time goes on.”