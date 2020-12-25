Latrell Neville's receiver skills are music to Scott Frost's ears

Latrell Neville is one of the few athletes in a musically oriented family. The musical background stems from Latrell’s grandfather, R&B legend Aaron Neville.
“He's a great guy. He watches every single one of my games,” Latrell said. “He lives in Louisiana, but he still watches all my live stream games. He's very in tune with sports and stuff that I do, and he will follow me, as well, when I go to Nebraska.”
The 79-year-old grandfather, who’s recorded four platinum albums, has had some musical influence on his grandson. But the mark Latrell is looking to make has nothing to do with music. Latrell's planning a future in football, and Nebraska coaches think he has a bright one.
Nebraska has been looking for a stud downfield and red zone receiving threat since Stanley Morgan’s graduation and the premature departure of former Husker receiver JD Spielman. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound Neville hopes to be just that for the Huskers. And he's not the only big receiver Nebraska inked among its 2020 signing class. Neville joins Kamonte Grimes (6-3, 200) out of Naples, Florida; and Shawn Hardy (6-3, 190) of Kingsland, Georgia.
Regardless of musical background, that kind of size at the receiver position is music to the ears of Husker coaches.
Initially, though, Neville was hoping to perform at another university. The Missouri City, Texas, native committed to Virginia Tech in April 2020. But after the Hokies lost a touted quarterback commit from that class, Neville and Virginia Tech parted ways, too.
Shortly after Neville decommitted, he sat down with his high school head coach and weighed the pros and cons of all his options, which also included Auburn, Baylor and Arkansas. That process led Neville to pick the Big Red just a few months later on the Fourth of July.
Neville said Nebraska was the best fit for him.
“I just liked the offense better,” he said. “Everything’s better at Nebraska. Don’t get me wrong: both (Virginia Tech and Nebraska) are great universities, but I just felt like I was in better hands at the University of Nebraska.”
What makes the offense so attractive? It’s Frost’s résumé of high-octane offenses at Oregon and Central Florida for Neville.
“It’s just a no-brainer, in my opinion,” Neville said, adding that Morgan's and Spielman’s 1,000- and 800-yard performances, respectively, in Frost’s first year (2018), in addition to receiver statistics at Oregon and UCF, impressed him. But it wasn’t just the scheme. Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick made clear through his actions that Neville was always a priority.
“I think it was the continuous recruiting by them,” he said. “They recruited me hard even though I was committed to Virginia Tech. They never gave up on me.”
On top of that, Neville said he values relationships. He felt a connection with Frost and Lubick, which also aligned with what his high school coaches preached.
Michael Carter, Neville’s receiver coach at Hightower High in the suburbs south of Houston, always told Neville that he would fall in love with a university, maybe even a few. But Neville’s future coordinator and position coach, Carter told him, are people he would be spending a lot of time around. His relationship with them had to play a factor in the decision.
“Latrell’s had to learn some of the hard stuff — that sometimes people will tell you good things about you, and they love you this way,” Carter said. “And then all of a sudden, they don't love you anymore.”
Ultimately, Carter and Neville agree that Neville found the right fit at Nebraska — relationships and all. The incoming Husker receiver said he’s already trying to foster relationships outside of coaches, particularly with his future roommates: receiving tight end Thomas Fidone and quarterback Heinrich Haarberg, who he talks with often.
But those relationships will have to wait a bit longer to set roots. Neville will not be graduating early at Hightower, and therefore will miss NU’s spring practices, something many in his incoming class will be taking part in.
“I definitely wanted to come,” Neville said. Still, some aspects of NU’s practices next semester will be virtual, so Neville can start to pick up some of the Husker playbook from Texas.
It may be cliché, but Neville said his immediate goals are getting bigger, faster and stronger. Frost told Neville “to be ready to come in and make an immediate impact.” Neville said he feels confident he can make that happen.
Regardless, he'll be busy next semester. He’ll finish out his senior season running track and playing baseball, as well as finishing strong with classwork.
“I still feel like there is a lot of improvement for my game,” Neville said in an earlier interview. “But this has been my best year from a technical standpoint. I became a much better runner, pass-catcher, just everything.”
Neville totaled a modest 200 yards and five touchdowns on 17 receptions in the 2020 regular season. In 2019, he caught 30 passes for 276 yards. But that doesn’t tell the whole story, Carter said.
“The tools are there, regardless of how much production he has,” said Carter, who was cut and signed by a few NFL teams after playing his rookie year with the New York Jets in 2004.
With a D-I running back and strong offensive line, Hightower prioritized the run this year. That’s why Neville's numbers don’t jump off the page, Carter said, adding there’s also “a lot of talent around him, so he doesn’t have to be the guy. … So, when you do see him with the ball in his hands, that’s what college coaches are excited about.”
When Carter first noticed Neville, he and the Husker commit were at different high schools.
“I just heard about this sophomore at Blue Ridge High School that was blowing up,” Carter said. “He was getting offers on Twitter every other day.”
As a local coach, Carter wanted to keep up with the competition. He kept an eye out. The first time he saw Neville was at a camp.
“Man, the kid is tall,” Carter remembered saying. “He is fast.” But, Neville was raw. “I could just see the makings of something special,” Carter said.
When Neville transferred to Hightower, Carter, who had just been hired to teach history and coach receivers, said he remembered having a conversation with the Hightower head coach.
“Well, we must be doing something right,” Carter said. “Thank you, God.”
Right away, Carter worked with Neville to refine his route running, which, Carter said, has come a long way. Still, Neville’s “not a finished product,” Carter said. “A lot of receivers never are, especially coming out of high school.”
“I think the sky's the limit for Latrell,” Carter said. “I think he's only going to get better as time goes on.”
Carter hopes that the NFL may be in sight for Neville, but, most importantly, he wants to make sure Neville gets an education because the NFL can stand for "Not For Long," Carter said.
Even with all the athleticism and football in the future, Neville can't help but also bring some musical rhythm to Nebraska, passed down from his grandfather's side of the family. The 18-year-old said he listens to a little bit of everything — his grandfather’s R&B and even some country and western.
Around Nebraska, that's already sounding like a great fit.
Signee Spotlights: Get to know the players in Nebraska football's 2021 recruiting class
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.
