Lifelong Husker fan James Carnie, a Norris tight end, commits to Nebraska football

The three-star prospect is the nation's No. 57 tight end, according to the 247Sports composite. He has a personal best 4.60 40-yard dash and 32½ vertical jump.

He hasn’t decided if he will be an early enrollee. A multisport athlete, he runs the 100, 200, 400 and 400-meter relay at Norris, which moved up to No. 1 in The World-Herald's Class B football rankings.

Carnie originally committed to Miami (Ohio) in mid-May but decommitted from the Redhawks after receiving an offer from Iowa in September. Kansas State offered days later, then Pittsburgh in late September.

Boise State and Wyoming had previously offered, too. But in the end, he chose Nebraska over his other two finalists, Iowa and Kansas State.

Nebraska was the most consistent power-conference school to recruit him. Carnie talked twice a week with Beckton, and those talks began before his commitment to Miami (Ohio). NU Director of Player Personnel Sean Dillon also kept in regular contact.

“(Beckton) was super happy that it is finally over and that he will finally have me on the team,” Carnie said. “They are excited to spread the field with our tight end class.”