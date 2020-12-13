Lincoln Southeast corner Derek Branch joins growing Husker walk-on class

A couple of weeks ago, Derek Branch made it known that he was again a football free agent of sorts. The two-way standout at Lincoln Southeast posted the news at 10:32 p.m. on Twitter.

By 6 a.m. the next day, Nebraska had reached out. On Sunday, one of the best football players in town accepted a walk-on offer to join the Huskers.

“They said, ‘We have a spot for you,’ ” Branch said. “I talked about it with my family, and it just seemed like the right decision for us. I’m super excited to be part of the program and hopefully help turn it around.”

Branch is the latest in a growing 2021 walk-on class ahead of Wednesday’s early-signing period. The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder will start out at cornerback in college after logging 56 tackles, three interceptions, four pass breakups and a defensive touchdown as a prep senior. He also caught 18 passes for 181 yards and five scores as a receiver.

Branch had been committed to Cornell University but backed off the pledge Dec. 2 when the financial aid package wasn’t what he and his family expected. Nebraska swooped in.

Said Branch: “They like my range, my ability to tackle in space and coachability.”