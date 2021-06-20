Lincoln Southeast's Jake Appleget commits to Nebraska

Jake Appleget put it on film, confirmed his skills in a workout and earned a scholarship from Nebraska’s football program.

On Sunday, NU landed Appleget’s commitment.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder from Lincoln Southeast became the latest commit in the Huskers’ class and the second in-state commit in the 2022 cycle, joining Columbus linebacker Ernest Hausmann.

"I want to go somewhere I feel invested at," Appleget said June 1, the day he earned a scholarship offer from NU. "And I feel that with Nebraska. Great staff. I felt really wanted."

Appleget earned that offer during a private workout with Husker coaches, who tested him in the vertical jump, pro agility runs and 40-yard dash, which Appleget ran in 4.6 seconds. NU coach Scott Frost extended the offer.

"He said he could tell I was a D-I athlete, and they just wanted to make sure what they were seeing on film was true," Appleget said. "After watching me test in the drills, he said it was unanimous among all the coaches. They're all on board."