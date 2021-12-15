Live updates: Nebraska football signing day

Wednesday marks the start of college football's early signing period, though the buzz surrounding it is quieter than ever.

That's because the combination of the transfer portal and fewer roster openings has led Nebraska to signing a small recruiting class. The Huskers enter today with 12 commits from high schoolers and junior college prospects.

But it's still an important day for the future of Scott Frost's program heading into a make-or-break fifth season. And The World-Herald will have complete coverage of all the signings.

Around 2 p.m., we'll also have coverage of Scott Frost's press conference discussing the class, and we'll also get to hear from new assistant coaches Mark Whipple, Mickey Joseph and Donovan Raiola.

Then at 3 p.m., we're expecting a decision from one of Nebraska's last remaining recruiting targets — running back Emmett Johnson out of Minnesota.

There could be plenty more twists and turns too.

Keep it tuned to Omaha.com/huskers all day for stories, commentary and reaction to today's news. And scroll down for a Twitter stream of live updates, plus a running list of the Husker signees.