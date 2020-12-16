 Skip to main content
Live updates: Nebraska football signing day
FOOTBALL

Live updates: Nebraska football signing day

It's signing day!

Today the Huskers will officially sign the bulk of their 2021 recruiting class, a group they hope can produce wins in the future.

The World-Herald will have coverage of every signing, with more reaction from our writers to follow. We'll also have updates from Scott Frost's press conference later this afternoon.

Go to Omaha.com/signingday for complete coverage, and check out the Twitter stream below for ongoing updates throughout the day.

Nebraska's 2021 Recruiting class

Signed

CB Malik Williams, Buford, Georgia (signed 6:12 a.m.)

WR Shawn Hardy, Kingsland, Georgia (signed 6:22 a.m.)

Committed

TE Thomas Fidone, Council Bluffs, Iowa

OT Teddy Prochazka, Omaha, Nebraska

OLB Randolph Kpai, Sioux Falls, South Dakota

OG Henry Lutovsky, Mount Pleasant, Iowa

TE James Carnie, Firth, Nebraska

DE Ru'Quan Buckley, Grand Rapids, Michigan

QB Heinrich Haarberg, Kearney, Nebraska

ILB Mikai Gbayor, Irvington, New Jersey

WR Latrell Neville, Missouri City, Texas

S Koby Bretz, Omaha, Nebraska

WR Kamonte Grimes, Naples, Florida

RB Gabe Ervin, Buford, Georgia

TE AJ Rollins, Omaha, Nebraska

OT Branson Yager, Grantsville, Utah

DB Marques Buford, Oakdale, Connecticut

DE Jailen Weaver, Antioch, California

LB Seth Malcom, Tabor, Iowa

Signee Spotlights: Get to know Nebraska's 2021 class

