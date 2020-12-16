Live updates: Nebraska football signing day

It's signing day!
Today the Huskers will officially sign the bulk of their 2021 recruiting class, a group they hope can produce wins in the future.
The World-Herald will have coverage of every signing, with more reaction from our writers to follow. We'll also have updates from Scott Frost's press conference later this afternoon.
Go to Omaha.com/signingday for complete coverage, and check out the Twitter stream below for ongoing updates throughout the day.
Nebraska's 2021 Recruiting class
Signed
CB Malik Williams, Buford, Georgia (signed 6:12 a.m.)
WR Shawn Hardy, Kingsland, Georgia (signed 6:22 a.m.)
Committed
TE Thomas Fidone, Council Bluffs, Iowa
OT Teddy Prochazka, Omaha, Nebraska
OLB Randolph Kpai, Sioux Falls, South Dakota
OG Henry Lutovsky, Mount Pleasant, Iowa
TE James Carnie, Firth, Nebraska
DE Ru'Quan Buckley, Grand Rapids, Michigan
QB Heinrich Haarberg, Kearney, Nebraska
ILB Mikai Gbayor, Irvington, New Jersey
WR Latrell Neville, Missouri City, Texas
S Koby Bretz, Omaha, Nebraska
WR Kamonte Grimes, Naples, Florida
RB Gabe Ervin, Buford, Georgia
TE AJ Rollins, Omaha, Nebraska
OT Branson Yager, Grantsville, Utah
DB Marques Buford, Oakdale, Connecticut
DE Jailen Weaver, Antioch, California
LB Seth Malcom, Tabor, Iowa
Signee Spotlight: Malik Williams is 'the total package' at cornerback
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.
* * *
Malik Williams
6-0, 187, CB
Buford (Georgia)
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Texas, Florida, Louisville, Arizona State
How he got here: Like much of the 2021 class, Williams had to make his decision based on virtual visits and a gut feeling. His was strong with Nebraska — coaches stayed in touch and the program’s deep tradition resonated with the defensive back from the dominant prep team in Georgia. Even more helpful was a tight friendship with fellow Atlanta-area native and current Husker DB Myles Farmer as well as Buford teammate and running back Gabe Ervin, who committed to NU a month before him last summer.
Our take: Williams earned most of his dozen offers before seeing much playing time within a loaded Buford roster, impressing recruiters with his intangibles and physical makeup. He owns the school record in the long jump (23 feet, 2 inches) and has an older brother, LeAnthony, playing corner at Clemson. So, yeah, the physical traits are there. Nebraska continues to mine Georgia for talent and would be thrilled if Williams eventually develops into the sort of diamond-in-the-rough success story his friend, Farmer, became in Lincoln. With the multiple defections from DBs in the 2020 class, it’s even more important for the Huskers to hit on the position in this cycle.
They said it: “Honestly, he’s almost the complete package as a corner. He’s long, he’s lean, he’s fast, he’s twitchy, he has phenomenal ball skills, he’s aggressive, he’s a great tackler. From an athletic standpoint, he’s really the total package.” — Buford cornerbacks coach David Snell
Check out @malik112201 Highlights!#GBRXXI /// #TheGoodLife pic.twitter.com/BbnpuF3Btm— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 16, 2020
Signee Spotlight: Unsung receiver Shawn Hardy can be a vertical threat for the Huskers
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.
* * *
Shawn Hardy
6-3, 190, WR
Camden County (Kingsland, Georgia)
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: LSU, Ohio State, Georgia Tech
How he got here: Hardy mostly kept his recruitment under wraps before committing in May. That ended a lengthy vetting process of more than 18 months for the playmaker, who held roughly a dozen offers from some top national programs. Hardy unofficially visited Lincoln as a junior and has family in Omaha. He also was very comfortable with tight ends coach Sean Beckton, who recruits Georgia, and receivers coach Matt Lubick. Though his senior year was limited to seven games by injury, he caught 29 balls for 446 yards and three touchdowns. His final three prep seasons included averaging 18.5 yards per catch across 109 grabs with 18 touchdowns.
Our take: Hardy’s low profile, commitment timing and fall injury make him one of NU’s most unsung additions. But Nebraska considered the receiver among its top priorities at the position. Hardy has the frame to give the Huskers the kind of vertical threat on the edge they’ve craved for years and has the speed to bust a big play at any moment. Perhaps just as important is his intelligence — Hardy is a 4.0 student and aspiring engineer who should be able to pick up the offense quicker than an average recruit. He might not have the hype of recent receiver additions but holds just as much upside.
They said it: “(Hardy) can do just about anything except throw a spiral with a Nerf football. He’s going to be a big-time receiver in college.” — Camden County coach Bob Sphire
Check out @ShawnHardyII1 Highlights!#GBRXXI /// #TheGoodLife pic.twitter.com/GpkeSDzaZu— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 16, 2020
