Live updates: Nebraska football signing day

It's signing day!

Today the Huskers will officially sign the bulk of their 2021 recruiting class, a group they hope can produce wins in the future.

The World-Herald will have coverage of every signing, with more reaction from our writers to follow. We'll also have updates from Scott Frost's press conference later this afternoon.

Go to Omaha.com/signingday for complete coverage, and check out the Twitter stream below for ongoing updates throughout the day.

Nebraska's 2021 Recruiting class

Signed

CB Malik Williams, Buford, Georgia (signed 6:12 a.m.)

WR Shawn Hardy, Kingsland, Georgia (signed 6:22 a.m.)

Committed

TE Thomas Fidone, Council Bluffs, Iowa