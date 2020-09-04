Long-term relationships help New Jersey linebacker Mikai Gbayor pick Huskers

LINCOLN — Nebraska football’s latest commit, according to his high school coach, is a bit of an introvert. It can take a little time to get to know him off the field, so long-term relationships matter.

The Huskers aced that part of the exam with Mikai Gbayor and got one of the top 2021 prospects in New Jersey.

On the field, the 6-foot-2, 218-pound Irvington High inside linebacker — who committed to NU on Friday night over finalists Ole Miss, Kentucky, Michigan State and West Virginia — is plenty loud when he hits an opposing ball carrier. His junior season was impressive enough that one New Jersey publication named Gbayor (pronounced BAYER) the Essex County defensive player of the year.

Irvington coach Ashley “Smoke” Pierre said there’s a reason why Gbayor plays so fast and hits so hard.

“He’s a student of the game, he dissects film well, he studies opponents, he loves watching football,” said Pierre, whose team finished 7-4 last season. “And that plays a factor in accentuating the attributes he has. He strikes well, he moves well laterally, he has good speed and he plays with passion. And that’s important on the defensive side of the ball, more so at linebacker. He’ll continue to get better too. He thrives to get better.”