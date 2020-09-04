Long-term relationships help New Jersey linebacker Mikai Gbayor pick Huskers

LINCOLN — Nebraska football’s latest commit, according to his high school coach, is a bit of an introvert. It can take a little time to get to know him off the field, so long-term relationships matter.
The Huskers aced that part of the exam with Mikai Gbayor and got one of the top 2021 prospects in New Jersey.
On the field, the 6-foot-2, 218-pound Irvington High inside linebacker — who committed to NU on Friday night over finalists Ole Miss, Kentucky, Michigan State and West Virginia — is plenty loud when he hits an opposing ball carrier. His junior season was impressive enough that one New Jersey publication named Gbayor (pronounced BAYER) the Essex County defensive player of the year.
Irvington coach Ashley “Smoke” Pierre said there’s a reason why Gbayor plays so fast and hits so hard.
“He’s a student of the game, he dissects film well, he studies opponents, he loves watching football,” said Pierre, whose team finished 7-4 last season. “And that plays a factor in accentuating the attributes he has. He strikes well, he moves well laterally, he has good speed and he plays with passion. And that’s important on the defensive side of the ball, more so at linebacker. He’ll continue to get better too. He thrives to get better.”
He joins a Husker recruiting class that already has three linebacker commits — Randolph Kpai, Seth Malcom and Patrick Payton. Unlike that trio — all of whom are long, lean and in need of a college weight program — Gbayor is more ready-made in terms of size.
“Mikai walked in a 5-10, 170-pound boy, and now he’s a 6-2, 218-pound man,” Pierre said of the three-star prospect. “He’s a kid whom many coaches in the country would love to have.”
Lots of teams tried to land Gbayor, including hometown Rutgers, just 25 miles away from Irvington High School. LSU, Michigan and Pittsburgh, among other schools, offered scholarships as well. But Gbayor stuck to the programs who’d developed long-term relationships with him, Pierre said.
Nebraska had one of the longest, even if the coach most responsible for landing Gbayor, Mike Dawson, wasn’t coaching with the Huskers in 2019.
He had first started recruiting Gbayor years ago when Dawson was still at Central Florida. The relationship continued through Dawson’s first year at NU in 2018. He left for the NFL’s New York Giants, coached one season there, and then returned to the Huskers. Dawson’s experience and connections in New Jersey paid off.
“Coach Dawson did a great job,” Pierre said. “He’s been recruiting Mikai since he was younger. Our coaching staff knows Dawson’s family. That played a significant role in Nebraska’s being in the top five. And then he gelled well with (inside 'backers coach Barrett) Ruud. They built a great relationship, and relationships are important.”
The coronavirus pandemic slowed down Gbayor’s recruitment — New Jersey was hit hard in the spring by COVID-19, and the state has logged more than 16,000 deaths — but he was still able to recently visit Nebraska, seeing campus and Lincoln.
"I saw the campus, where the players stay at and got to walk around and see what Lincoln was like," Gbayor told 247Sports. He did not return a request from The World-Herald for comment. "Everything was walking distance. That stood out.”
Irvington is currently still slated to have a season, though the start has been moved until early October. Pierre said his team is fortunate given that some other states — New York, Michigan and California among them — are choosing not to play football this fall.
“Every day out here feels a little different,” Pierre said. “We’re pretty open in New Jersey. It’ll be interesting to see what it looks like in a month in terms of cases. I tell my guys, ‘Worry about today, take care of today, control what you control.’ We’ll worry about tomorrow when it comes.”
