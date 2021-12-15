Longtime Husker commit Grant Page signs with hometown Colorado instead

A longtime Nebraska wide receiver commit chose to sign with his hometown school on Wednesday.

Grant Page — from Fairview High School in Boulder — picked Colorado over the Huskers. The news was announced by the Buffaloes, who like most programs announced each one of their signings as they become official.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Page had been committed to Nebraska since mid-June.

New Nebraska receivers coach Mickey Joseph — one of the top recruiters in the nation at LSU — has several irons in the fire though.

One is former LSU receiver commit Decoldest Crawford, who announced Tuesday he’d pick his final college destination Friday.

Prospects have until 11:59 p.m. Friday to sign with a school, otherwise they’ll have to wait until the February signing period.

Nebraska is in pursuit of several transfer wide receivers as well. It hosted New Mexico State’s Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda last weekend, and the Huskers are in the mix for Florida International transfer Tyrese Chambers.

