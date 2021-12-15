 Skip to main content
Longtime Husker commit Grant Page signs with hometown Colorado instead
topical
FOOTBALL

Longtime Husker commit Grant Page signs with hometown Colorado instead

Sam McKewon looks at the Huskers' offensive signing day class.

A longtime Nebraska wide receiver commit chose to sign with his hometown school on Wednesday.

Grant Page — from Fairview High School in Boulder — picked Colorado over the Huskers. The news was announced by the Buffaloes, who like most programs announced each one of their signings as they become official.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Page had been committed to Nebraska since mid-June.

New Nebraska receivers coach Mickey Joseph — one of the top recruiters in the nation at LSU — has several irons in the fire though.

One is former LSU receiver commit Decoldest Crawford, who announced Tuesday he’d pick his final college destination Friday.

Prospects have until 11:59 p.m. Friday to sign with a school, otherwise they’ll have to wait until the February signing period.

Nebraska is in pursuit of several transfer wide receivers as well. It hosted New Mexico State’s Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda last weekend, and the Huskers are in the mix for Florida International transfer Tyrese Chambers.

