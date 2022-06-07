Malachi Coleman becomes Top 100 prospect for 2023

LINCOLN - Lincoln East receiver Malachi Coleman's meteoric rise continued on Tuesday when two different recruiting services - Rivals and On3 - anointed him one of the nation's Top 100 recruits.
Coleman zoomed to 54th in Rivals' rankings, which improved his On3 Consensus ranking - which is a combination of all the ratings services - to 96th nationally. He's the highest-rated in-state recruit since Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, who on June 5, 2019 stood at No. 46 nationally in the Rivals 2020 rankings.
Betts was more of a known quantity, however, by the time he received that ranking. Coleman's rise to recruiting stardom has been quicker. He had 17 catches for 531 yards and ten touchdowns - plus 7.5 sacks - last season for the Spartans. He just recently his first of five official visits to Nebraska and loved his time on campus.
“I ain’t gonna lie — they knocked it out of the park,”
Coleman said. “That was my favorite visit by far. They knew how to get it done."
The 6-foot-5, 190-pounder has an unofficial visit to Oklahoma coming up followed by a June 24 visit at Michigan. He intends to commit in December before the early signing period. Georgia and USC are among the offers for a player who routinely runs a 10.5-second 100-meter dash.
Photos: Nebraska's Friday Night Lights camp
Mario Buford celebrates after a drill during the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
Dashiell Dorsey (left) and Keelan Smith participate in a drill during the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
Dashiell Dorsey participateS in the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
Mario Buford (left) and Dahlyn Jones celebrate after a drill during the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
Omarion Miller tosses a ball in the air during the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
Scott Frost speaks to players during the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
Abram Scholting participates in the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander during the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
Offensive Coordinator Mark Whipple during the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
Head Coach Scott Frost during the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
Ju’Juan Johnson participates in the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
Daylen Cummings participates in the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
Andrez Lewis participates in the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
Brody Chubb participates in the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
Sebastian Boyle participates in the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
Carter Nelson participates in the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
Carsten Bluhm participates in the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
Dashiell Dorsey (left) and Andrez Lewis particpate in the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
Ju’Juan Johnson (left) and Dahlyn Jones participate in the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
Malachi Coleman during the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
Janiran Bonner during the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
Ernest Hausmann during the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
Dashiell Dorsey (left) and Andrez Lewis particpate in the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
Keelan Smith (left) and Luke Williams participate in the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
Leyton Snodgrass participates in the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
Luke Williams participates in the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
Associate Head Coach Mickey Joseph during the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
Dalton Snodgrass particpates in the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
Dalton Snodgrass particpates in the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
Race McClure particpates in the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
Mario Buford celebrates after a drill during the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
Mario Buford particpates in the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
Anterio Thompson participates in the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
Jude Collingham participates in the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
Lance Rucker participates in the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
Keelan Smith participates in the Friday Night Lights Camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
