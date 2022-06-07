 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

Malachi Coleman becomes Top 100 prospect for 2023

LINCOLN - Lincoln East receiver Malachi Coleman's meteoric rise continued on Tuesday when two different recruiting services - Rivals and On3 - anointed him one of the nation's Top 100 recruits. 

Coleman zoomed to 54th in Rivals' rankings, which improved his On3 Consensus ranking - which is a combination of all the ratings services - to 96th nationally. He's the highest-rated in-state recruit since Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, who on June 5, 2019 stood at No. 46 nationally in the Rivals 2020 rankings. 

Betts was more of a known quantity, however, by the time he received that ranking. Coleman's rise to recruiting stardom has been quicker. He had 17 catches for 531 yards and ten touchdowns - plus 7.5 sacks - last season for the Spartans. He just recently his first of five official visits to Nebraska and loved his time on campus. 

“I ain’t gonna lie — they knocked it out of the park,” Coleman said. “That was my favorite visit by far. They knew how to get it done."

The 6-foot-5, 190-pounder has an unofficial visit to Oklahoma coming up followed by a June 24 visit at Michigan. He intends to commit in December before the early signing period. Georgia and USC are among the offers for a player who routinely runs a 10.5-second 100-meter dash. 

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

