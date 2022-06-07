Malachi Coleman becomes Top 100 prospect for 2023

“I ain’t gonna lie — they knocked it out of the park,” Coleman said. “That was my favorite visit by far. They knew how to get it done."

The 6-foot-5, 190-pounder has an unofficial visit to Oklahoma coming up followed by a June 24 visit at Michigan. He intends to commit in December before the early signing period. Georgia and USC are among the offers for a player who routinely runs a 10.5-second 100-meter dash.