Malcolm Hartzog, do-everything standout from Mississippi, commits to Husker football

A whirlwind weekend for Malcolm Hartzog that began with a Mississippi state football championship ended with the do-everything standout committing to Nebraska on Monday.

The Huskers see Hartzog as a cornerback and possible return man, though he’s done it all for his Bassfield (Miss.) Jefferson Davis County team en route to Mr. Football honors in Class 3A this fall. In the title game Friday, he intercepted one pass and broke up another while also carrying 13 times for 131 yards and two touchdowns, catching two balls, returning kicks and kicking extra points.

Hartzog — currently not rated by recruiting services — chose NU over offers from Ole Miss, South Alabama, Southern Miss and Marshall. He becomes the 11th member of the 2022 class and second in as many days after defensive lineman Brodie Tagaloa committed Sunday night. Both new Huskers spent the weekend in Lincoln as official visitors.