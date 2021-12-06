 Skip to main content
Malcolm Hartzog, do-everything standout from Mississippi, commits to Husker football
FOOTBALL

Malcolm Hartzog, do-everything standout from Mississippi, commits to Husker football

Mickey Joseph is officially set to join the Husker coaching staff as wide receivers coach, associate head coach and passing game coordinator.

A whirlwind weekend for Malcolm Hartzog that began with a Mississippi state football championship ended with the do-everything standout committing to Nebraska on Monday.

The Huskers see Hartzog as a cornerback and possible return man, though he’s done it all for his Bassfield (Miss.) Jefferson Davis County team en route to Mr. Football honors in Class 3A this fall. In the title game Friday, he intercepted one pass and broke up another while also carrying 13 times for 131 yards and two touchdowns, catching two balls, returning kicks and kicking extra points.

Hartzog — currently not rated by recruiting services — chose NU over offers from Ole Miss, South Alabama, Southern Miss and Marshall. He becomes the 11th member of the 2022 class and second in as many days after defensive lineman Brodie Tagaloa committed Sunday night. Both new Huskers spent the weekend in Lincoln as official visitors.

Things came together quickly between Hartzog and Nebraska after the school offered him a scholarship Nov. 29. He becomes Big Red’s second defensive back in the class after Chicago-area prospect Jalil Martin committed last month. The program is likely not done retooling the secondary — NU loses three starters from 2021 — with at least two offers out to transfer portal prospects, including another weekend visitor, former Abilene Christian defender Ryan Stapp.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pound Hartzog had logged at least three interceptions and 23 tackles late in the season, with seven pass breakups and a fumble returned for a touchdown. He was electric with the ball too, rushing for more than 1,200 yards and accounting for 40-plus touchdowns. Double-digit scores came on a mix of punt returns and kickoff returns.

Hartzog will participate in the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star game Saturday and graduate in the spring. His background is not unlike outgoing NU cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, who posted huge offensive numbers as a quarterback in Alabama before thriving as a college cornerback. Like with Taylor-Britt then, Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander — who recruits the area — and defensive backs coach Travis Fisher have led in Hartzog’s process now.

“We value length a lot, we value toughness, guys that can tackle,” Chinander said in the spring of 2018. “We also value multi-position guys. We love watching guys that played offense, played return game, on special teams, played kickoff and punt return.”

Said Fisher at the time: “Just from my experience playing DB, I can pretty much tell the ones who can switch over and play on the other side of the ball.”

evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

