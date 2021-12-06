Malcolm Hartzog, do-everything standout from Mississippi, commits to Husker football

The 5-foot-10, 165-pound Hartzog had logged at least three interceptions and 23 tackles late in the season, with seven pass breakups and a fumble returned for a touchdown. He was electric with the ball too, rushing for more than 1,200 yards and accounting for 40-plus touchdowns. Double-digit scores came on a mix of punt returns and kickoff returns.
Hartzog will participate in the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star game Saturday and graduate in the spring. His background is not unlike outgoing NU cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, who posted huge offensive numbers as a quarterback in Alabama before thriving as a college cornerback. Like with Taylor-Britt then, Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander — who recruits the area — and defensive backs coach Travis Fisher have led in Hartzog’s process now.
“We value length a lot, we value toughness, guys that can tackle,” Chinander said in the spring of 2018. “We also value multi-position guys. We love watching guys that played offense, played return game, on special teams, played kickoff and punt return.”
Said Fisher at the time: “Just from my experience playing DB, I can pretty much tell the ones who can switch over and play on the other side of the ball.”
Photos: Nebraska closes season against Iowa
Nebraska's Jaquez Yant dives into the end zone for a touchdown against Iowa during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska and Iowa fans react differently to Iowa's fourth quarter touchdown that gave them the lead on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Logan Smothers, No. 8, celebrates scoring a touchdown on their first drive against Iowa on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Logan Smothers tries to avoid Iowa's Seth Benson on a three-yard run on their first drive on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa's Jack Koerner tackles Nebraska's Samori Toure after a 14-yard reception on their first drive on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa's Jack Koerner, left, celebrates with Jermari Harris after Harris intercepted a pass from Nebraska's Logan Smothers pass in the fourth quarter on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa's Jermari Harris intercepts a Logan Smothers pass late in the fourth quarter on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa's Tyler Goodson waves goodbye to Nebraska after an interception on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
An Iowa fan reacts to a touchdown by Nebraska's Jaquez Yant in the second quarter against Iowa on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska and Iowa fans react differently to a touchdown by Nebraska's Jaquez Yant in the second quarter against Iowa on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Rogers (98) celebrates a sack against Iowa at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Rogers and Ben Stille sack Iowa's Alex Padilla at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Logan Smothers celebrates a touchdown against Iowa at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Logan Smothers runs in for a touchdown against Iowa's Seth Benson at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa's Jack Koerner tackles Nebraska's Samori Toure after a 14-yard reception on their first drive on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ty Robinson celebrates a second-quarter sack of Iowa' Alex Padilla on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ben Stille pressures Iowa's Alex Padilla in the second quarter as he throws an incomplete pass on Friday. This was right after Padilla was sacked.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ben Stille pressures Iowa's Alex Padilla in the second quarter as he throws an incomplete pass on Friday. This was right after Padilla was sacked.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Rogers, left, an Marquel Dismuke, right tackle Iowa's Tyler Goodson on a two-yard runn in the second quarter on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Logan Smothers walks down the tunnel for warmups before the Iowa game on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Brant Banks wears a cowboy hat and sunglasses during the Unity Walk before the game against Iowa on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska walks into Memorial Stadium during the Unity Walk before their game against Iowa on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Nick and Erin Mathistad, from north of Sioux City, Iowa, watch pregame warm ups before a game between Iowa and Nebraska at Memorial Stadium on Friday. The Mathistads "usually come together" on their allegiance, "but one of us usually leaves sad. Lately it's been me," Erin said.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Samori Toure walks out onto the field before their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg (from left), Logan Smothers, and Matt Masker run out onto the field before their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Omar Manning walks off the field before their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Logan Smothers sheds a tackle from Iowa's Seth Benson at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Logan Smothers tries to escape a tackle from Iowa's Jermari Harris during the first half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jaquez Yant scores a touchdown during the first half of their game against Iowa at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa's Jermari Harris holds up the ball after catching an interception against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Deontre Thomas (97) celebrates recovering a fumble against Iowa at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa's Jack Campbell (31) and Zach VanValkenburg (97) tackle Nebraska's Jaquez Yant at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Quinton Newsome breaks up a pass meant for Iowa's Keagan Johnson at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ty Robinson sacks Iowa's Alex Padilla at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ben Stille tackles Iowa's Alex Padilla at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Austin Allen reacts to an interception thrown by Nebraska in the fourth quarter against Iowa on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Quinton Newsome breaks up a third-quarter pass intended for Iowa's Keagan Johnson on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke Reimer looks up after missing a tackle on Iowa's Monte Pottebaum as he runs for 26 yards in the third quarter on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Austin Allen catches a 27-yard pass in the third quarter against Iowa on Friday. On the play Allen set the Nebraska season record for receiving yards by a tight end.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Omar Manning catches a 40-yard pass in the third quarter against Iowa on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa's Spencer Petras throws to Luke Lachey in the third quarter Nebraska on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa's Caleb Shudak kicks off in the third quarter after his third field goal of the game against Nebraska on Friday. Shudak is from Council Buffs, Iowa.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke Reimer pressures Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras as he throws a complete pass in the fourth quarter on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa's Spencer Petras hands off to Tyler Goodson in the third quarter against Nebraska on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa's Caleb Shudak kicks a PAT in the fourth quarter against Nebraska on Friday. Shudak is from Council Buffs, Iowa.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost talks to Logan Smothers late in the fourth quarter against Iowa on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost reacts to a call late in the fourth quarter against Iowa on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa's Zach VanValkenburg hoists the Heroes Trophy after defeating Nebraska on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Teddi Domann kisses her son Nebraska's JoJo Domann during senior day ceremonies before the game against Iowa on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Courtney Britt wipes away tear from her son Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt during senior day ceremonies before the game against Iowa on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa's Seth Benson (left) and Dane Belton (right) celebrate after Jermari Harris intercepted a pass in the end zone during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa's Kyler Fisher returns a blocked punt for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa's Kyler Fisher celebrates after returning a blocked punt for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's William Przystup reacts after his blocked punt was returned for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa's Tyler Linderbaum and Luke Reimer react after Iowa scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa's Logan Lee is greeted by teammates after recovering a Logan Smothers fumble during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa's Tyler Goodson breaks free for a long run in the fourth quarter to set up the go ahead touchdown against Nebraska during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa's Tyler Goodson breaks free for a long run in the fourth quarter to set up the go ahead touchdown against Nebraska during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's William Przystup has his punt blocked by Iowa during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa's Kyler Fisher returns a blocked punt for a touchdown against Nebraska during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Logan Smothers intentional grounds a pass in the end zone against Iowa leading to a safety during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's offense walks off the field after Logan Smothers intentionally grounded a pass in the end zone against Iowa leading to a safety.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa's Spencer Petras is greeted after scoring the go ahead touchdown against Nebraska during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts reacts after an interception ended the Huskers’ final drive against Iowa during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke Reimer reacts after Iowa scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt reacts after Iowa scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Myles Farmer chases Iowa's Tyler Goodson during the fourth quarter of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa's Tyler Goodson runs the ball during the fourth quarter of their game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt tackles Iowa's Tyler Goodson after he ran the ball 55 yards during the fourth quarter of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Levi Falck reaches to catch a pass during the fourth quarter of their game against Iowa at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Brody Belt drops a pass during the second half of their game against Iowa at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson tackles Iowa's Tyler Goodson during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson celebrates after tackling Iowa's Tyler Goodson during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Omar Manning carries the ball after catching a pass during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jaquez Yant lifts Logan Smothers after Smothers scored a touchdown during the second half of their game against Iowa at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players celebrate with Logan Smothers after Smothers scored a touchdown during the second half of their game against Iowa at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa's Lukas Van Ness sacks Nebraska's Logan Smothers during the second half of their game against Iowa at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Logan Smothers fumbles the ball during the second half of their game against Iowa at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa's Lukas Van Ness rushes Nebraska's Logan Smothers during the second half of their game against Iowa at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Logan Smothers gets ready to snap the ball against Iowa on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts talks to Adrian Martinez before the start of the Iowa on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson closes in on Iowa's Monte Pottebaum on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Austin Allen runs after a catch in the fourth quarter against Iowa on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa's Joe Evans pushes Nebraska's Logan Smothers out of bounds in the fourth quarter on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Daniel Cerni punts the ball against Iowa on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Logan Smothers throws a fourth quarter pass to Zavier Betts against Iowa on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska assistant coaches and staff hug before the Iowa game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa players celebrate after they recovered a fumble from Nebraska's Logan Smothers during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke Reimer tries to break up a pass to Sam LaPorta's during the first half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke Reimer reacts after Sam LaPorta's touchdown catch was called complete during the first half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Turner Corcoran hugs Jaquez Yant after he scored a touchdown during the first half of their game against Iowa at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ben Stille walks out onto the field during senior day ceremonies before their game against Iowa at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Head Coach Scott Frost hugs Adrian Martinez during senior day ceremonies before their game against Iowa at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Austin Allen walks out onto the field during senior day ceremonies before their game against Iowa at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt walks off the field with Jaxon Edwards (left) and Peyton Edwards (right) at the end of his final game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt walks off the field with Jaxon Edwards (left) at the end of his final game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
• Texts from columnists
• The most breaking Husker news
• Cutting-edge commentary
• Husker history photo galleries
Get started
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!