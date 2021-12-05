McKewon: 6-foot-4 Husker commit Brodie Tagaloa should be hard to push around

Nebraska received a commit Sunday from Concord (California) De La Salle athlete Brodie Tagaloa. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-4 260-pounder:
» Good frame, good length, good relationship: If you’re going to take a bit of a flier close to Signing Day, and Tagaloa is a bit of that, better to bank on measurables and familiarity. Tagaloa needs some development to play in the Big Ten — perhaps two years on NU’s weight room/meal plan — but he’s a big guy, perhaps heavier than his listed weight, and should be tough to move at the point of contact once he’s had time in the program. Tagaloa will not be asked to play right away — NU has Casey Rogers, Ty Robinson, Mosai Newsom, Ru’Quan Buckley and more who will log major snaps in 2022 — and so becomes a guy Nebraska hands over to Zach Duval and Dave Ellis. Nash Hutmacher, Newsom and others have done much the same thing. Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti has known Tagaloa for almost two recruiting cycles. NU feels good about the intangibles here, and added eventual depth to the room.
» Basketball guy in a football family: Brodie’s two older brothers, Boss and Beaux, played at UCLA and California, respectively, while Brodie spent years on the hoops scene before gravitating back to football as a sophomore. That’s increasingly common and often not a big deal — Austin Allen was a basketball guy until a certain point in high school, as was Randy Gregory — and likely points to good things about Tagaloa’s athleticism.
» Next stop: JUCO prospects. Nebraska offered two Snow College defensive linemen on Saturday after Tuioti and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander took in the Iowa Western/Snow junior college playoff game. Boise State commit Cortez Hogans and Seleti Fevaleaki will reportedly take visits to NU next weekend. If they sign to the Huskers, they’ll be expected to contribute immediately, likely at defensive end or tackle. Nebraska has preferred, for most of 2021, to play two defensive linemen with two outside linebacker/defensive ends flanking them on the front, and JoJo Domann playing an outside ‘backer/nickel back role. When Domann’s career ended two games early with a hand injury, Nebraska’s run defense wasn’t nearly as good.
