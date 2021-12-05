McKewon: 6-foot-4 Husker commit Brodie Tagaloa should be hard to push around

» Good frame, good length, good relationship: If you’re going to take a bit of a flier close to Signing Day, and Tagaloa is a bit of that, better to bank on measurables and familiarity. Tagaloa needs some development to play in the Big Ten — perhaps two years on NU’s weight room/meal plan — but he’s a big guy, perhaps heavier than his listed weight, and should be tough to move at the point of contact once he’s had time in the program. Tagaloa will not be asked to play right away — NU has Casey Rogers, Ty Robinson, Mosai Newsom, Ru’Quan Buckley and more who will log major snaps in 2022 — and so becomes a guy Nebraska hands over to Zach Duval and Dave Ellis. Nash Hutmacher, Newsom and others have done much the same thing. Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti has known Tagaloa for almost two recruiting cycles. NU feels good about the intangibles here, and added eventual depth to the room.