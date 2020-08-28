McKewon: AJ Rollins gives Nebraska an in-state player with plenty of potential

» What a week for Husker recruiting in the metro: Boom, boom, boom! NU landed Westside safety Koby Bretz, Council Bluffs Lewis Central tight end Thomas Fidone and Rollins, removing a good portion of the sting felt by Avante Dickerson’s decision to play at Minnesota and Keagan Johnson’s decision to play at Iowa. NU now has four in-state commits — Rollins, Bretz, Elkhorn South tackle Teddy Prochazka, and Kearney Catholic quarterback Heinrich Haarberg — and two from Western Iowa in Fidone and Seth Malcom from Fremont-Mills High School. It’s always a good thing when a national program like Nebraska — which recruits Alabama and Florida and Georgia with all its might and energy — can find six commits within 125 miles of campus. Is NU done with the local recruiting? Maybe not. Norris tight end James Carnie and Westside quarterback Cole Payton — currently committed to North Dakota State as a quarterback — are two to watch. Both could play other positions at NU.