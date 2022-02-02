McKewon: Ajay Allen has all the moves to be an exciting Husker running back

Nebraska received a commitment from running back Ajay Allen of Monroe, Louisiana. Three takes on the decision of the 5-foot-11, 185-pounder:

» Shake and bake. Allen has all the moves that make him a slippery guy to tackle. He can jump cut into holes he’s already pressed away from, and bounce runs hard outside when defensive traffic gums up the middle of the field.

Bouncing runs becomes much harder for most guys in college, especially the one cut and go variety, but Allen has an explosive acceleration step, a nice dead leg move, a spin move, all of it. He’ll be an exciting open-field runner if he can find a way to operate in traffic like the really good ones always do.

Think Aaron Green, who was briefly a Husker before heading to TCU for a nice career. Allen compares favorably.

» A good win for Bryan Applewhite. Nebraska’s newest position coach landed arguably the top offensive skill player of the 2022 class.

Allen’s no joke. He was more productive in high school than any of NU’s receiver recruits, and he played better competition than either Emmett Johnson or Anthony Grant (relative to the powerhouse team around him).