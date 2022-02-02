McKewon: Ajay Allen has all the moves to be an exciting Husker running back

Nebraska received a commitment from running back Ajay Allen of Monroe, Louisiana. Three takes on the decision of the 5-foot-11, 185-pounder:
» Shake and bake. Allen has all the moves that make him a slippery guy to tackle. He can jump cut into holes he’s already pressed away from, and bounce runs hard outside when defensive traffic gums up the middle of the field.
Bouncing runs becomes much harder for most guys in college, especially the one cut and go variety, but Allen has an explosive acceleration step, a nice dead leg move, a spin move, all of it. He’ll be an exciting open-field runner if he can find a way to operate in traffic like the really good ones always do.
Think Aaron Green, who was briefly a Husker before heading to TCU for a nice career. Allen compares favorably.
» A good win for Bryan Applewhite. Nebraska’s newest position coach landed arguably the top offensive skill player of the 2022 class.
Allen’s no joke. He was more productive in high school than any of NU’s receiver recruits, and he played better competition than either Emmett Johnson or Anthony Grant (relative to the powerhouse team around him).
Applewhite was hired in part for his recruiting acumen, and this is a good early start for him.
» Nebraska’s running backs are set for an overhaul — again. And they needed one.
NU has actually had some decent backs since Ameer Abdullah — Terrell Newby, Devine Ozigbo and Tre Bryant, workhorse types. But Bryant’s injury in 2017, Ozigbo’s graduation in 2018 and Maurice Washington’s yearlong drama in 2019 left NU hitting the reset button.
By no reasonable measurement did it go well in 2021. Gabe Ervin got hurt, two guys left, players slipped at the wrong times, ran the wrong assignments, you name it.
Rahmir Johnson goes into this spring as the favorite to start, and he did some nice things in 2021. But he’ll be pushed by Allen, Grant and Ervin (if he's healthy). Do not be surprised if some guys who go through spring are gone by summer.
Meet the 2022 Nebraska football coaching staff
Scott Frost, head coach
Mark Whipple, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks
Erik Chinander, defensive coordinator
Bill Busch, special teams coordinator
Mickey Joseph, wide receivers/pass game coordinator/associate head coach
Donovan Raiola, offensive line
Sean Beckton, tight ends
Bryan Applewhite, running backs
Mike Dawson, defensive front
Barrett Ruud, linebackers
Travis Fisher, defensive backs
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH