McKewon: Ashton Hayes provides Huskers with a versatile offensive athlete

1. NU may only take one running back, and Hayes claimed the spot if that's the case. The Huskers liked two guys quite a bit — Hayes and Justin Williams — though they’re different kinds of backs. There’s some versatility to Hayes' game that Williams — who is more like Gabe Ervin — doesn’t have, but Hayes is a lean, dynamic athlete who can outrun defenders and bust through arm tackles. His tape from the last two seasons — each at a different high school — is dynamic, especially when he’s in space.

2. Similar to Wan’Dale Robinson or Will Nixon, but longer and leaner than both. Nebraska has recruited a player for this role for multiple years. Robinson was very good out of the backfield, Nixon appears to be excellent as a receiver. Hayes is the closest in body type to former Husker Maurice Washington, who was even longer and leaner, and an elite pass-catcher. Like Washington, Hayes may have to put on a few pounds to manage the workload at the Big Ten level. But here’s a guy Nebraska coaches hoped Rahmir Johnson would have been (and still has time to be): A skill guy who can carry, catch and perhaps even return kicks. NU’s current staff has been hot and cold when it comes to hitting on these guys clearly.