McKewon: Ashton Hayes provides Huskers with a versatile offensive athlete
COMMENTARY

Sam McKewon and Evan Bland dig into all the news from Nebraska's Big Red Blitz across the state including Scott Frost's stop in Kearney. The crew discusses all the big football recruiting news including a new quarterback commit. They also discuss Nebraska baseball's season and future.

Nebraska received a commitment Thursday from Reno (Nevada) McQueen athlete Ashton Hayes. Three takes on the decision of the 5-foot-11, 185-pounder:

1. NU may only take one running back, and Hayes claimed the spot if that's the case. The Huskers liked two guys quite a bit — Hayes and Justin Williams — though they’re different kinds of backs. There’s some versatility to Hayes' game that Williams — who is more like Gabe Ervin — doesn’t have, but Hayes is a lean, dynamic athlete who can outrun defenders and bust through arm tackles. His tape from the last two seasons — each at a different high school — is dynamic, especially when he’s in space.

2. Similar to Wan’Dale Robinson or Will Nixon, but longer and leaner than both. Nebraska has recruited a player for this role for multiple years. Robinson was very good out of the backfield, Nixon appears to be excellent as a receiver. Hayes is the closest in body type to former Husker Maurice Washington, who was even longer and leaner, and an elite pass-catcher. Like Washington, Hayes may have to put on a few pounds to manage the workload at the Big Ten level. But here’s a guy Nebraska coaches hoped Rahmir Johnson would have been (and still has time to be): A skill guy who can carry, catch and perhaps even return kicks. NU’s current staff has been hot and cold when it comes to hitting on these guys clearly.

3. Hayes comes highly recommended by his high school coach, and appears to fit Nebraska in various ways. Originally from Erie, Pennsylvania, Hayes moved west before middle school and has had to adapt to various environments, even in high school. A strong student who had offers from Ivy League schools, Hayes is a health nut, and warmed to Nebraska’s approach to nutrition and strength and conditioning. He joined a new team as a junior during the COVID pandemic and fit right in, McQueen coach Jim Snelling said.

