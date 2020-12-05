McKewon: Could Ru’Quan Buckley be the first of many Husker recruits from Michigan?

Nebraska received a commit from Wyoming, Michigan, defensive end Ru’Quan Buckley.
Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-6, 280-pounder:
» The visit taken just before the coronavirus pandemic held firm. Nebraska probably doesn’t land Buckley — who has significant next-level potential as a lineman on either side of the ball — if not for the in-person visit he took before the pandemic shut down all normal forms of recruiting. Michigan State made a strong push here and probably wins without that on-the-ground experience at NU. It underlines the importance of seeing Lincoln and the campus, and will be worth watching as the Huskers go down the stretch with some guys who won’t have seen the school in person before they make their decision.
» A true 3-4 defensive end who’s massive, long, and fairly agile. Buckley packed on muscle in the last 12 months. That’s clear. He’s filled out, and his offers at offensive tackle reflect it. Defensively, he covers a lot of ground with a big stride and massive wingspan. You want your 3-4 ends to look just like Buckley — strong, long edge setters who make running the ball around the defense a hard thing to do. Looking at NU’s recent defensive line recruiting — including 2021 commit Jailen Weaver (6-8, 280) — you’re seeing the vision of what defensive coordinator Erik Chinander wants to create. The body types are falling into place. Buckley fits the bill.
» The first of many in Michigan? Nebraska is doing work in that state, in part because Tony Tuioti canvassed the region when he was Jim Harbaugh’s director of player personnel. NU can continue to recruit up there because UM’s situation is a tire fire and Michigan State — which will recruit well under Mel Tucker as time goes on — can’t land all of the guys. Of the top 15 players in the state, according to the 247Sports composite, four are going to Penn State and two to Northwestern. Just three are committed to Michigan and one to Michigan State.
Nebraska football's 2021 recruiting class
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222,
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.