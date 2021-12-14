McKewon: DeShon Singleton can provide immediate help to Husker secondary

Nebraska received a commitment from Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College defensive back DeShon Singleton. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-3, 200-pounder:
* * *
» Versatile back-end defender who embraced a variety of roles in Hutchinson’s defense. Singleton was a full qualifier out of a Louisiana high school who attended Hutchinson to improve his recruiting profile. In year one, Singleton played safety and occassionally outside corner when offenses went to three- and four-wide receiver sets.
Singleton has a nice skill set. He’s decent in press coverage. He’s good at coming down from a high safety spot and trailing an underneath receiver on a crossing route. He tackles a little high in run support, but he gets there too.
Singleton appears to be the kind of player who’d be asked to play early at safety or perhaps at the nickel spot previously inhabited by JoJo Domann.
» NU has a so-so track record with juco defensive players. Deontai Williams (class of 2018) was a hit when healthy — though he wasn’t always healthy — but some of the Huskers’ junior college defensive recruits have not played much.
Will Jackson didn’t play at all and left after weeks in the program. Nadab Joseph remains on the roster, but he hasn’t appeared often. Neither did Keem Green or Niko Cooper before they left. Of Nebraska’s juco defensive recruits, only Williams and Will Honas became regular starters.
Singleton will have a shot at significant playing time with three of the Huskers’ four secondary starters leaving the program.
» The scheme is sound so long as Husker DBs emerge. Nebraska has found a way to prevent deep passes through its scheme, which is part of why NU allowed just 29 passes of 20 yards or more in 2021, tied for ninth in the nation.
The key for Nebraska defensive backs coach Travis Fisher will be finding a corner who can capably replace Cam Taylor-Britt and a safety on par with the play of Marquel Dismuke last season. Possible? We’ll see.
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH