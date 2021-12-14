McKewon: DeShon Singleton can provide immediate help to Husker secondary

Nebraska received a commitment from Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College defensive back DeShon Singleton. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-3, 200-pounder:

» Versatile back-end defender who embraced a variety of roles in Hutchinson’s defense. Singleton was a full qualifier out of a Louisiana high school who attended Hutchinson to improve his recruiting profile. In year one, Singleton played safety and occassionally outside corner when offenses went to three- and four-wide receiver sets.

Singleton has a nice skill set. He’s decent in press coverage. He’s good at coming down from a high safety spot and trailing an underneath receiver on a crossing route. He tackles a little high in run support, but he gets there too.

Singleton appears to be the kind of player who’d be asked to play early at safety or perhaps at the nickel spot previously inhabited by JoJo Domann.