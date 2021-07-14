McKewon: Hayden Schwartz has a high floor as a Husker defensive lineman

1. Another June official visit pays off: Schwartz came to town June 11, one week after a visit to Michigan, his other finalist. Northwestern was in the mix too, but Schwartz ultimately picked the Huskers, who now have eight commits in the 2022 class. Six of those commits visited in June. Though Nebraska missed its top target at end (Nico Davillier, Arkansas), and may not land Kansas City-area end Jalen Marshall, Schwartz is a good fallback option. He has a lot of production under his belt, plays for an elite program and looks like a cross of Garrett Nelson and Casey Rogers.

2. Good motor and plenty of polish: Schwartz plays for one of the best programs in Florida — The Bolles School turned out former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones. He plays through blockers, doesn't try to run around guys or repeatedly shoot gaps, and he finds a way to the ball even if he’s initially out of the play. That’s part of why Schwartz has 112 tackles, 20 for loss and 12 sacks over the last two seasons, playing defensive end and occasionally nose tackle. For his size, he appears to run well laterally in pursuit, and he’s quick enough off the snap to block a few kicks. He looks like a “pack a lunch” guy — as in offensive tackles would have to deal with his energy and physicality all day. He may not have the ceiling of some Husker defensive linemen, but possesses a higher floor than most.