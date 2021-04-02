McKewon: Husker commit Benjamin Brahmer another potentially great TE from Nebraska

Nebraska received a commitment from 2023 Pierce tight end Benjamin Brahmer on Friday. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-6, 190-pounder:

1. The same potential as any recent tight end from the state. Bold talk? Yes.

Noah Fant was pretty special at Omaha South, Iowa and now the NFL. Kaden Helms is a budding star. James Carnie won’t be outworked by anyone, and he can run after the catch. Thomas Fidone — who played at Council Bluffs Lewis Central but trained in Omaha — has impressive skills as a receiver and competitor.

Brahmer has that kind of potential. He has good hands, quick feet and runs smooth routes. Nebraska almost waited too long to make the offer — nearly two years before Brahmer can sign — but the Huskers will reap the long-term rewards. His straight-line speed will determine if Brahmer is a top-100 prospect nationally, but he’s certainly a four-star player.

2. Brahmer has run every route imaginable. Pierce does a nice job moving Brahmer between receiver and tight end, and the passing offense is fairly sophisticated. Bramher runs corners, wheels, tight end crossing routes against traffic, fades, posts and go routes. The routes aren’t sloppy, either. Brahmer runs them clean and presents a big target.