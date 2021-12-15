McKewon: Husker commit Emmett Johnson has two elite skills. Speed is one.

Nebraska received a commitment from running back Emmett Johnson from Minneapolis. Three takes on the 6-foot, 185-pounder:

* * *

» Fast is fast: And Johnson is fast on the field.

Set aside his 2,513 yards and 42 touchdowns in just 11 games, and turn on the film. Johnson pulls away from defenders at the second level. The separation is notable and impressive.

The track times aren’t bad — a 23.16-second 200 meters is competitive — but speed in pads is best seen on film. Johnson has it, and that trait is portable regardless of size, offer list or competition level.

A slighter guy like Johnson better have one elite trait, and Johnson has two. Speed is one.

» Change of direction is the other: His high school team ran a no-fuss power offense that asks a back to hit a hole hard, downhill, as designed by the play call. The holes were there, and Johnson hit them, and then he made a guy miss at the second level.