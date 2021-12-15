McKewon: Husker commit Emmett Johnson has two elite skills. Speed is one.

Nebraska received a commitment from running back Emmett Johnson from Minneapolis. Three takes on the 6-foot, 185-pounder:
* * *
» Fast is fast: And Johnson is fast on the field.
Set aside his 2,513 yards and 42 touchdowns in just 11 games, and turn on the film. Johnson pulls away from defenders at the second level. The separation is notable and impressive.
The track times aren’t bad — a 23.16-second 200 meters is competitive — but speed in pads is best seen on film. Johnson has it, and that trait is portable regardless of size, offer list or competition level.
A slighter guy like Johnson better have one elite trait, and Johnson has two. Speed is one.
» Change of direction is the other: His high school team ran a no-fuss power offense that asks a back to hit a hole hard, downhill, as designed by the play call. The holes were there, and Johnson hit them, and then he made a guy miss at the second level.
Can he translate that gift to college? He's easily compared to Husker running back Rahmir Johnson, who has learned to hit holes going 100 mph. Rahmir Johnson hasn’t always been able to shake guys at the second level, and it delayed his playing time by multiple years.
Given the state of NU’s scholarship running backs — Rahmir Johnson, Jaquez Yant, Markese Stepp and Gabe Ervin — Emmett Johnson will get an immediate chance to contribute, and the better he is at making second-level plays, the quicker he’ll get on the field
» The offer list is worth mentioning: Johnson plays a few miles from P.J. Fleck’s boat factory, and Fleck didn’t extend a scholarship oar. Neither did any other Big Ten West school.
For one thing, every other Big Ten West school (including Purdue) appears to have a better running back situation than Nebraska.
For another, Minneapolis prospects have notoriously been underrated. First-round NFL draft pick Trey Lance went to North Dakota State. Jermaine Johnson — the budding All-American at Florida State — was a middling, unrecruited three-star who first went to junior college. Northwestern’s Evan Hull eschewed early signing day in the 2019 class and waited out his offers until February. He got one from the Wildcats, whose lone bright spot on offense this season was Hull’s 1,009 yards and seven touchdowns.
Schools can go into Minneapolis late and do well. If NU trusts its evaluation, it hardly matters what other schools did or didn’t do.
