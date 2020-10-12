McKewon: Huskers get serious about tight ends. Just look at this recruiting class

Collectively they could surpass the position’s 34 catches last season even though they'll play fewer games. Since joining the Big Ten, Nebraska has surpassed the 40-catch mark only twice with its tight ends — 48 in 2012 when Kyler Reed and Ben Cotton were seniors, and 42 in 2017 when NU threw the ball 38.3 times per game. Husker tight ends had 28 catches in 2018.

Historically, offenses in which Lubick had a significant role — Oregon in 2013-16 and Washington in 2017-18 — the tight end was a frequent pass-catching target. Those six offenses averaged 44.3 tight end catches per season — compared to 29.9 at NU from 2011-19 — with a high of 71 in 2016 at Oregon. At Washington in 2017 and 2018, tight ends had 52 and 50 catches, respectively, despite the team throwing just 26.8 and 28.9 passes per game in those seasons.

Stoll said the tight ends hope to make more explosive plays with some of Lubick’s teaching points. NU tight ends need to be at full speed on routes more often, for example, instead of trying to gently find an open spot.

“Turning what could be a throw to the flat for three yards,” Stoll said, “into a 15-yard gain because we ended up coming out of our break a little faster.”