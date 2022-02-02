 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McKewon: Janiran Bonner is more evidence of Mickey Joseph's Husker receiver overhaul
COMMENTARY

McKewon: Janiran Bonner is more evidence of Mickey Joseph's Husker receiver overhaul

Mickey Joseph, the new Nebraska football associate head coach in charge of wide receivers/passing game coordinator, speaks on Signing Day about his return to Lincoln. Photographed at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

Nebraska received a commitment from receiver Janiran Bonner of Ellenwood, Georgia. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-1, 180-pounder:

» Mickey Joseph is serious about remaking the receivers right away. If you looked at NU’s returning pass catchers and thought “Hey, pretty good!” it’s clear Joseph had a different opinion.

How do we know? He added two transfers — Trey Palmer and Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda — and two more 2022 recruits in Decoldest Crawford and Bonner, who had long been committed to Georgia Tech. Coupled with Victor Jones, who signed in December, that’s a wave of change that should put many of NU’s younger receivers on notice: Step up or fall out.

Three redshirting receivers — Kamonte Grimes, Shawn Hardy and Latrell Neville — didn’t play at all last year, and Alante Brown and Will Nixon made only modest contributions.

» Deep ball speed. Much of Bonner’s senior film consists of him blowing by a defensive back on a go route or employing a stop-and-go route to get behind a corner.

NU has pretty good deep options in Zavier Betts and Omar Manning. Crawford, while not as fast as Bonner, has some downfield talent as well. Bonner becomes the next guy on that list. He can beat double teams and take the top off the defense.

» NU still has a recruiting fastball in SEC country. Bonner is yet another recruit from Georgia, Crawford and Ajay Allen come from Louisiana, and Malcolm Hartzog hails from a small town in Mississippi.

You can debate whether recruiting the SEC region has worked, but NU has strengthened its bond through the South.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

