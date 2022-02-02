McKewon: Janiran Bonner is more evidence of Mickey Joseph's Husker receiver overhaul

Nebraska received a commitment from receiver Janiran Bonner of Ellenwood, Georgia. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-1, 180-pounder:

» Mickey Joseph is serious about remaking the receivers right away. If you looked at NU’s returning pass catchers and thought “Hey, pretty good!” it’s clear Joseph had a different opinion.

How do we know? He added two transfers — Trey Palmer and Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda — and two more 2022 recruits in Decoldest Crawford and Bonner, who had long been committed to Georgia Tech. Coupled with Victor Jones, who signed in December, that’s a wave of change that should put many of NU’s younger receivers on notice: Step up or fall out.

Three redshirting receivers — Kamonte Grimes, Shawn Hardy and Latrell Neville — didn’t play at all last year, and Alante Brown and Will Nixon made only modest contributions.

» Deep ball speed. Much of Bonner’s senior film consists of him blowing by a defensive back on a go route or employing a stop-and-go route to get behind a corner.