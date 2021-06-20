McKewon: Lincoln Southeast LBs have been good for Nebraska. Jake Appleget could be, too

Nebraska received a commitment Sunday from Lincoln Southeast linebacker Jake Appleget. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-4, 210-pounder:

1. The latest Knight in the Husker program. Appleget plays on one of the state’s most talent-rich teams, which routinely sends players to Nebraska — especially linebackers. Barrett and Bo Ruud hail from the school, as did Luke Gifford, Jon Hesse and more. Appleget continues the tradition, as NU has done a nice job of reestablishing a pipeline from the school just a few miles away.

2. Rangy enough to play multiple positions. Appleget is a good athlete who could project inside or outside, and because he’s got good weight on his frame, he may not need the three years Gifford did to transition to the position. Appleget flashes his speed and ball skills as one of the Knights’ top pass-catchers, too.