McKewon: Mark Whipple's first QB commit at Nebraska lacks height, but not tools — or wheels

Nebraska received a commit Tuesday night from Springfield (Mass.) Central quarterback William “Pop” Watson III. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot, 180-pounder:

» How much does height and high school matter? We’ll get to Watson’s considerable strengths in the next point, but it’s fair to start here: If Watson were 6-2 — or if he were 6-0 and playing in New Jersey — would he have scholarship offers from nearly every top program in college football? That’s not to say Watson had zero interest from major schools — several years ago, he got offers from Oregon and Michigan — but Nebraska may have swiped Watson, who’s thrown 58 touchdowns and just eight interceptions in three seasons, out from under the noses of other Big Ten teams simply because he’s 6-0.

Never mind that Georgia’s national-title-winning quarterback Stetson Bennett is only 5-11 or that Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young is 6-0; many coaches tend to want tall QBs. Husker coach Scott Frost himself recruited two storks in a row in 6-5 Heinrich Haarberg and 6-5 Richard Torres. Watson, probably the best player in Massachusetts as a freshman and a junior, dominated the public school competition, and he beat some of the best private schools in the state, too.

But Massachusetts isn’t New Jersey or Pennsylvania and, despite Watson’s confidence and willingness to see just about every school he could, some programs weren’t biting. Nebraska and new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple did, and there’s a reason.

» His Hudl highlight tape shows all the tools of good quarterback and some nice wheels to boot. In his first career start in high school, Watson threw for more than 300 yards. He’s been good for a long time. His confidence and ability to throw balls into tight spots — low and away, back shoulder, the fastball into traffic between two defenders — is something that comes with experience and repetition. Eight interceptions in 433 attempts is excellent for a high school passer. He has good footwork and a fairly quick release. He lacks a 70-yard arm but shows good placement. Watson has run for 1,041 yards and 15 touchdowns over three seasons, and the tape shows good speed; he fits the bill as a dual-threat.

» Nebraska’s trusting Whipple to be right, especially considering a QB in NU’s own backyard. While the Huskers had shown interest in Watson irrespective of Whipple’s relationship, Whipple had known of Watson since the quarterback was in middle school and Whipple was head coach at Massachusetts in nearby Amherst. Whipple arguably knows more than any other college coach about Watson, and Whipple’s credentials — which include coaching Kenny Pickett at Pittsburgh to a Heisman Trophy finalist spot in 2021 — should earn him some trust in this decision. In a series of interview from various Massachusetts news outlets, Watson has the intangibles college teams would want. Good grades. Wakes up at 4:30 a.m.

So the film looks good, as does the off the field stuff. That’s important, since, just up the road from Lincoln in Gretna, Zane Flores has offers from Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Memphis, among others. Flores is a little bit taller at 6-2. He’s probably not as fluid a runner. It’s not likely NU would take two QBs in the class, so one of the best in years to come out of Nebraska will be headed outside the borders to play Power Five football.

Meanwhile, NU got the guy Whipple really wanted in Watson.

