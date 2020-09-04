McKewon: Mike Dawson deserves credit for Huskers' new recruit from New Jersey

3. A robust linebacker class even closer to completion: Gbayor becomes the fourth linebacker commit in the class, effectively replacing Christopher Paul, who decommitted from NU to flip to Arkansas. Perhaps NU needs another outside linebacker to join Miami Northwestern’s Patrick Payton — who has never visited Lincoln nor talked at length about his commitment to the Huskers — or perhaps Omaha Westside safety Koby Bretz could slide down to outside linebacker. Or perhaps, with the scholarship crunch brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, a current Nebraska inside linebacker rotates to the outside. Either way, over the last three recruiting cycles, NU has been very aggressive in its approach to linebacker recruiting. The Huskers have to get better there — and they knew it.