McKewon: Millard South's Gage Stenger could give Huskers another JoJo Domann

Nebraska received a commit from Millard South athlete Gage Stenger on Wednesday. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-2, 200-pounder:

» Better late than never. Nebraska offered Stenger, a lifelong Husker football fan, five weeks into the 2021 high school football season — well after Kansas State, which initially landed Stenger’s commit, saw the value in his play. NU was fortunate that, unlike several other Metro prospects, Stenger grew up wanting to be a Husker. Nebraska honored Stenger’s request to recruit him quietly for a few weeks, which likely led to the flip from K-State, a school that plans on recruiting in Omaha quite a bit. This won’t be the last time the Huskers and Wildcats tangle in the Metro.