McKewon: Nebraska's five biggest misses in the 2021 recruiting class

No recruiting class has every guy a coaching staff wanted. That’s true of Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and, yes, even Nebraska.

The Huskers missed out on a few dudes in the 2021 cycle. Guys they offered who chose to go elsewhere. It happens, but here’s five names that could have strong careers at other schools and would have helped NU.

» TJ Bollers, LB, Tiffin (Iowa) Clear Creek Amana, signed with Wisconsin

Nebraska hosted Bollers early and often, and did a good job of putting itself in his top three. But Bollers went with Wisconsin, a school that routinely produces NFL-ready linebackers. It’s understandable, but you get the sense Bollers will sack Nebraska quarterbacks a few times over the next five years.

» Peter Costelli, QB, Mission Viejo (California), signed with Utah: It’s fair to say Nebraska pursued Costelli as hard as any quarterback in the 2021 class, and it wasn’t until after he picked the Utes that NU turned its attention to Heinrich Haarberg. Costelli is a more polished passer, and it’s hard not to see NU moving more toward a passing quarterback if this offense is ever to hit on all cylinders.