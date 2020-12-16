McKewon: Nebraska's five biggest misses in the 2021 recruiting class

No recruiting class has every guy a coaching staff wanted. That’s true of Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and, yes, even Nebraska.
The Huskers missed out on a few dudes in the 2021 cycle. Guys they offered who chose to go elsewhere. It happens, but here’s five names that could have strong careers at other schools and would have helped NU.
» TJ Bollers, LB, Tiffin (Iowa) Clear Creek Amana, signed with Wisconsin
Nebraska hosted Bollers early and often, and did a good job of putting itself in his top three. But Bollers went with Wisconsin, a school that routinely produces NFL-ready linebackers. It’s understandable, but you get the sense Bollers will sack Nebraska quarterbacks a few times over the next five years.
» Peter Costelli, QB, Mission Viejo (California), signed with Utah: It’s fair to say Nebraska pursued Costelli as hard as any quarterback in the 2021 class, and it wasn’t until after he picked the Utes that NU turned its attention to Heinrich Haarberg. Costelli is a more polished passer, and it’s hard not to see NU moving more toward a passing quarterback if this offense is ever to hit on all cylinders.
» Keagan Johnson, WR, Bellevue West, signed with Iowa: The Huskers wanted Johnson, pursued him well, and lost to the Hawkeyes anyway. A switch in receiver coaches — from Troy Walters to Matt Lubick — may have actually helped Nebraska’s chances a little bit, but in the end, Iowa was on Johnson longer. That’s three sons of former Husker Clester Johnson who didn’t go to Nebraska. What if the oldest, CJ Johnson, got the scholarship offer he deserved? Does it change the trajectory of the family? At any rate, Keagan had 935 yards receiving, 170 yards rushing and 19 total touchdowns in just seven games. He was the best player in the state, and Nebraska didn’t get him.
» Jaylin Noel, WR, Kansas City (Missouri) Park Hill, signed with Iowa State: The Cyclones swiped Breece Hall out of Wichita two years ago. That was Nebraska’s mistake. In this case, NU was in it until the very end, and Noel — who caught 68 passes for 983 yards and 10 touchdowns — went with ISU, which is playing for the Big 12 championship. It’s another goose egg year for Nebraska in Missouri. According to 247Sports, the Huskers offered only seven players in the state — fewer than what they offered in Washington and Utah. Odd.
» Will Schweitzer, OLB, Los Gatos (California), signed with Notre Dame: He was in NU’s class for awhile, and his game, reminiscent of current Husker linebacker Nick Henrich, would have fit well at Nebraska. But he got a dream offer to Notre Dame — currently undefeated and playing for a spot in the College Football Playoff — that changed the trajectory of his recruiting process. The Fighting Irish’s gain was NU’s loss, especially when Patrick Payton — who’s a better prospect than Schweitzer, but perhaps not the best fit for NU — decommitted as well.
