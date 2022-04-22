McKewon: Notes on Devin Drew's visit, Beni Ngoyi's rise and Nebraska passing on Zane Flores

LINCOLN – As one of NU’s top defensive linemen transfers out - and attracts widespread interest in the process – the Huskers are bringing in a transfer target of their own.

Devin Drew, who racked up 55 tackles at Texas Tech over the last two seasons, is visiting NU this weekend, the World-Herald confirmed. The 6-foot-2, 280-pounder isn’t necessarily a direct one-for-one replacement for the departing 6-4, 300 Casey Rogers – who’s already received offers from USC, Auburn and Arkansas, among others – but he can vie for a starting job.

Rogers’ announcement and Drew’s visit kicks off what should be a busy month in the transfer portal for NU, both in terms of Huskers leaving and transfers visiting. Nebraska expects a decision soon from TCU pass rushing transfer Ochaun Mathis, who visited Texas over Easter weekend and the Huskers and Horns in his final two.

Drew, originally from the Kansas City area, played junior college football at Iowa Western before transferring to Texas Tech, where he played defensive end in a 3-4 alignment and anchored run defenses that allowed 4.41 yards per carry in 2020 and 4.01 in 2021. Drew sets a good edge against wide runs, and the Red Raiders’ soft zone, poor tackling pass defense afforded their interior linemen few opportunities to notch sacks.

If he picks NU, Drew will have one year left, and his addition would soften the blow of Rogers’ departure. Rumblings that Rogers wanted to play more true defensive end and less defensive tackle – in between the offensive guard and tackle – would be news to Husker coaches. Degree in hand, Rogers finished played four years at Nebraska and chose to explore other Power Five options – which appear to be plenty.

That’s no surprise. Defensive linemen of all positions and offensive tackles are gold for any program, which can never have enough healthy big bodies on hand. Northwestern signed offseason transfers from Indiana and Massachusetts. Minnesota got a commitment Friday from Houston Baptist transfer Kyler Baugh.

NU’s NIL setup – still ahead of many programs – will make the Huskers competitive for a transfer of Drew’s caliber, and the leading Nebraska collective, ABM, has NU firmly in the mix for Mathis.

How about Eric Gentry? The Arizona State linebacker, who had 45 tackles as a true freshman, entered the portal this week. He’s former teammates with current Nebraska cornerback Tommi Hill, who left ASU and joined the Huskers earlier this year. The 6-foot-6, 200-pound Philadelphia native did not have a Husker scholarship offer out of high school.

Nebraska needs all front seven the defensive playmakers it can find. The Big Ten is notoriously unforgiving on defensive linemen and linebackers – the number of banged-up guys at season’s end are proof – and, with offseason departures, the Huskers are as thin as they’ve been in years.

Older brothers and cousins know a few things. Like, when to tell Beni Ngoyi – the Lincoln High School receiver who recently picked up a Nebraska offer – to start playing football.

Ngoyi wasn’t so sure. He played basketball as a kid, and saw himself as “too small, long and clumsy” to take up the sport that will soon pay for his college.

But older brother Dan Ngoyi – who now plays at Wayne State – and cousin Nathan Kibambe, a cornerback at Appalachian State – pushed Beni to try out as a freshman. Good advice.

Beni Ngoyi is now 6-foot-4, 180 pounds with a 6-10 wingspan, a 42-inch vertical, a 10.97-second time in the 100-meter dash and a broad jump of nearly 11 feet. After catching 25 passes for 467 yards and six touchdowns last season for the Link, Ngoyi now has offers from Minnesota, Iowa State, Kansas State, Kansas and, now, Nebraska, which extended its offer on Monday.

Receivers coach Mickey Joseph liked what he saw on film, Ngoyi said, and wanted to see how Ngoyi worked on his craft this offseason. Joseph got good answers, Ngoyi said, from trainers and coaches.

“They like my athleticism,” Ngoyi said, “and how I’m aggressive when I attack the ball.”

It was NU’s seventh in-state offer in this recruiting cycle, and the second to a wideout in Lincoln. Malachi Coleman, who could play receiver or edge rusher, is a national recruit with interest from Georgia, Oregon and more.

Ngoyi said he’s close with Coleman and the two chat sometimes about college plans. Ngoyi wants to explore some options around the Midwest – and potentially take a trip to UCLA – before settling into summer official visits and making a final decision.

His top five schools include Nebraska.

“I’ve been there quite a few times and I really like it a lot there,” Ngoyi said. “The environment, the fans, the coaching staff.”

More notes:

>>Gretna quarterback Zane Flores, who committed to Oklahoma State over the weekend, did not receive a scholarship offer – or, by Flores’ estimation, much attention – from the Huskers during the recruiting cycle.

While Flores may be the most accomplished signal caller in recent state history, it’s common for Nebraska to pass on in-state quarterbacks. Since the firing of former head coach Frank Solich, only one – current Husker Heinrich Haarberg – has received a scholarship offer out of high school specifically for quarterback. Another standout QB, Millard South’s Bronson Marsh, got an offer just before 2010 Signing Day, but started his NU career on defense. Marsh eventually transferred to Nebraska-Kearney, playing quarterback there.

In between the 2003 and 2021 class, when Haarberg signed, Nebraska had preferred walk-on quarterbacks like Ron Kellogg III and Ryker Fyfe become scholarship quarterbacks, and accepted Noah Vedral as a scholarship transfer from Central Florida, but did not sign a scholarship QB out of high school. The biggest miss: Creighton Prep’s Easton Stick, who went 49-3 as a starter and was drafted in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

After dramatically flipping Adrian Martinez from Tennessee to Nebraska for the 2018 class, NU’s high school quarterback recruiting under Frost and then-position coach Mario Verduzco was hit-and-miss at best. The 2019 signee, Luke McCaffrey, had clear gifts as a runner – and equally clear challenges as a passer; he’s on his third school at Rice. The 2020 signee, Logan Smothers, committed early and could be viewed as NU’s top target in that cycle. Haarberg and 2021 signee Richard Torres didn’t get their scholarship offers from Nebraska until May and March of their respective recruiting cycles – much later than is typical for staffs who have already been at a school for several years.

Career numbers for Frost/Verduzco high school recruits after Martinez:

McCaffrey: 57-88, 608 yards, three TDs, six INTs passing; 89 carries, 530 yards, 4 TDs rushing

Smothers: 23-33, 317 yards, zero TDs, one INT passing; 37 carries, 133 yards, two TDs rushing

>>Nebraska’s top 2024 quarterback target, Dylan Raiola, continued his tour of schools last weekend with a spring game trip to Ohio State. Based on the recruiting prognostications for various sites, the Buckeyes are now in the lead.

Raiola told 247Sports he got to spend time with NFL quarterback Justin Fields, who twice led OSU to the College Football Playoff

“Ohio State is such a special place and I love where I’m at with them!” Raiola said to 247 Sports.

Quick recruiting hits:

>>Lincoln Southeast lineman Gunnar Gottula is the highest-rated recruit on Rivals (four-star), 247 Sports Composite (high 3-star) and On3 Consensus (high three-star).

>>Colorado, which faces NU in 2023 and 2024, is recruiting well (for CU) under coach Karl Dorrell, who landed, according to 247 Sports Composite service, the nation’s No. 47 class in 2022 and currently has the No. 11 class in 2023. Across those two classes, the Buffaloes have 14 commits from Texas.

>>From the “Michigan State isn’t going anywhere” files, coach Mel Tucker has already landed three four-stars for the 2023 class, including Bettendorf (Iowa) Pleasant Valley lineman Andrew Depaepe. It’s rare for Iowa to lose a recruiting battle on the eastern half of its state.

>>Ankeny (Iowa) quarterback JJ Kohl announced his commitment to Iowa State Tuesday night. The 6-foot-6, 227-pounder had been high on Verduzco’s list; new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Mark Whipple quickly targeted Pop Watson for the 2023 class and landed him.

