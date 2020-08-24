 Skip to main content
McKewon: Omaha Westside's Koby Bretz gives the Huskers another versatile athlete with speed
FOOTBALL

McKewon: Omaha Westside's Koby Bretz gives the Huskers another versatile athlete with speed

Koby Bretz

Omaha Westside defensive athlete Koby Bretz is fast, runs hard, runs through tackles, and hits with authority.

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska received a commitment from Omaha Westside defensive athlete Koby Bretz. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-2, 185-pounder.

» The tape looks great: Bretz’s ten-minute junior film — at safety and wide receiver — is excellent, and had the coronavirus pandemic not shut down football camps around the nation, it’s likely he’d have more offers by now. Bretz is fast, runs hard, runs through tackles, and hits with authority. His run diagnostic skills look good, and he has enough speed — against Nebraska high school competition, mind you — to take sharp angles. He fits in nicely with NU’s other defensive back commits Marques Buford, Malik Williams and Lardarius Webb Jr.

» Room to potentially grow into an outside linebacker. Bretz’s frame, when he’s done growing, could be similar to Javin Wright, the 2019 defensive back signee who has moved from cornerback to outside linebacker. Bretz hits and tackles like a linebacker, and NU may have more long-term need at that position than it does safety. Like most defensive coordinators, Erik Chinander wants to get his best 11 on the field and, at some point, NU will have the kind of versatile athletes in the back seven to do as needed. Wisconsin is there now, and it looks pretty good.

» In-state talent is steadily improving, and Nebraska is eager to pursue it. In the 2019 class, NU signed five in-state prospects in Chris Hickman, Nick Henrich, Ethan Piper, Garrett Snodgrass and Garrett Nelson. In 2020, the Huskers added two more in Zavier Betts and Isaac Gifford. Nebraska is now up to three in the 2021 class — Bretz, Heinrich Haarberg and Teddy Prochazka — as it awaits a decision from Creighton Prep tight end AJ Rollins. Norris tight end James Carnie and Westside quarterback/linebacker Cole Payton could be names to watch, too. Nebraska has already offered four prospects — Omaha Burke’s Devon Jackson, Omaha Central’s Deshawn Woods and Bellevue West receivers/tight ends Micah Riley and Kaden Helms — in the 2022 class.

Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2021 class

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

