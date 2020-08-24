McKewon: Omaha Westside's Koby Bretz gives the Huskers another versatile athlete with speed

Nebraska received a commitment from Omaha Westside defensive athlete Koby Bretz. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-2, 185-pounder.

» The tape looks great: Bretz’s ten-minute junior film — at safety and wide receiver — is excellent, and had the coronavirus pandemic not shut down football camps around the nation, it’s likely he’d have more offers by now. Bretz is fast, runs hard, runs through tackles, and hits with authority. His run diagnostic skills look good, and he has enough speed — against Nebraska high school competition, mind you — to take sharp angles. He fits in nicely with NU’s other defensive back commits Marques Buford, Malik Williams and Lardarius Webb Jr.

Westside senior Koby Bretz 'always wanted to be a Husker;' now he's a Husker commit After an offer from Nebraska on Friday evening, Bretz texted coach Scott Frost on Sunday. He told him he wanted to be a Husker.

» Room to potentially grow into an outside linebacker. Bretz’s frame, when he’s done growing, could be similar to Javin Wright, the 2019 defensive back signee who has moved from cornerback to outside linebacker. Bretz hits and tackles like a linebacker, and NU may have more long-term need at that position than it does safety. Like most defensive coordinators, Erik Chinander wants to get his best 11 on the field and, at some point, NU will have the kind of versatile athletes in the back seven to do as needed. Wisconsin is there now, and it looks pretty good.