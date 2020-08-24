McKewon: Omaha Westside's Koby Bretz gives the Huskers another versatile athlete with speed

Nebraska received a commitment from Omaha Westside defensive athlete Koby Bretz. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-2, 185-pounder.
» The tape looks great: Bretz’s ten-minute junior film — at safety and wide receiver — is excellent, and had the coronavirus pandemic not shut down football camps around the nation, it’s likely he’d have more offers by now. Bretz is fast, runs hard, runs through tackles, and hits with authority. His run diagnostic skills look good, and he has enough speed — against Nebraska high school competition, mind you — to take sharp angles. He fits in nicely with NU’s other defensive back commits Marques Buford, Malik Williams and Lardarius Webb Jr.
After an offer from Nebraska on Friday evening, Bretz texted coach Scott Frost on Sunday. He told him he wanted to be a Husker.
» Room to potentially grow into an outside linebacker. Bretz’s frame, when he’s done growing, could be similar to Javin Wright, the 2019 defensive back signee who has moved from cornerback to outside linebacker. Bretz hits and tackles like a linebacker, and NU may have more long-term need at that position than it does safety. Like most defensive coordinators, Erik Chinander wants to get his best 11 on the field and, at some point, NU will have the kind of versatile athletes in the back seven to do as needed. Wisconsin is there now, and it looks pretty good.
» In-state talent is steadily improving, and Nebraska is eager to pursue it. In the 2019 class, NU signed five in-state prospects in Chris Hickman, Nick Henrich, Ethan Piper, Garrett Snodgrass and Garrett Nelson. In 2020, the Huskers added two more in Zavier Betts and Isaac Gifford. Nebraska is now up to three in the 2021 class — Bretz, Heinrich Haarberg and Teddy Prochazka — as it awaits a decision from Creighton Prep tight end AJ Rollins. Norris tight end James Carnie and Westside quarterback/linebacker Cole Payton could be names to watch, too. Nebraska has already offered four prospects — Omaha Burke’s Devon Jackson, Omaha Central’s Deshawn Woods and Bellevue West receivers/tight ends Micah Riley and Kaden Helms — in the 2022 class.
Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2021 class
Football: Avante Dickerson, Omaha Westside
Football: Keagan Johnson, Bellevue West
Football: Teddy Prochazka, Elkhorn South
Football: Heinrich Haarberg, Kearney Catholic
Football: Koby Bretz, Omaha Westside
Football: AJ Rollins, Omaha Creighton Prep
Football: James Carnie, Norris
Football: Nolan Gorczyca, Omaha Roncalli
Football: Cade Haberman, Omaha Westside
Football: Makhi Nelson-Douglas, Elkhorn South
Football: TJ Urban, Millard South
Football: Gannon Gragert, Elkhorn
Football: Cole Payton, Omaha Westside
Football: Hunter Push, Omaha North
Football: James Conway, Millard West
Football: Mike Leatherdale, Wayne
Football: Tommy McEvoy, Clarkson-Leigh
Football: Sam Scott, Omaha North
Football: Isaac Zatechka, Elkhorn South
Boys Basketball: Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West
Boys Basketball: Hunter Sallis, Millard North
Boys Basketball: Frankie Fidler, Bellevue West
Boys basketball: Jadin Johnson, Millard North
Boys basketball: Saint Thomas, Millard North
Girls Basketball: Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis
Girls Basketball: Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X
Girls Basketball: Aanaya Harris, Omaha Burke
Girls Basketball: Grace Cave, Weeping Water
Girls Basketball: Kaysia Woods, Lincoln High
Girls Basketball: Nyanuar Pal, Omaha Central
