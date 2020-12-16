McKewon: Recruiting hype train has slowed, but Nebraska's line signees look almost ready to go

LINCOLN — Perhaps it’s working from one’s basement, after the 3,376th Zoom interview, that obscured the scream of the whistle Wednesday. No hiss of steam. No blast of noise upon arrival.
Nebraska's recruiting hype train, to the extent it even rolled into town, had a little less coal in the engine. Signing day was absent of drama, sure. But it lacked a certain bounce and pizazz, too. It was straightforward, as coach Scott Frost often is.
COVID-19 gave college football recruiting a dose of perspective. The drama that tends to surround it — the Friday Night Lights events, the last-minute visit to campus, stories of coaches headed to a high schoolers’ homes for final pitches or fishing for junior college gems in California — didn’t happen in 2020.
Then, signing day came and went at NU. No Periscope videos or hat ceremonies. The class was wrapped up by late morning.
Most of the players will arrive in January, and do so without considerable fanfare. Not because they stink — indeed the 2021 group could be better than lots of recent classes — it’s just, well, skepticism has set in.
The Huskers tend to win signing day quite a bit among Big Ten West peers. On the field, they’re 16-25.
Two decimated classes full of departures from 2017 and 2018 have contributed to that. Issues at running back and receiver — where young, highly-rated talent not named Wan’Dale Robinson struggles to stay on the field, or even get on it — have done that. Five players, all from Florida, who have already left from the 2020 class, have done that.
Since the 2016 class, more 247Sports composite four-stars have left the program (13) than have started a game this season (11 — once Turner Corcoran plays left tackle Friday). Coaching changes, schematic changes and COVID all contribute to that, but the revolving door has wearied Husker fans. Seeing as current Nebraska players handled the video evaluations for NU’s in-house signing day coverage, the coaches are probably wise to focus on beating Rutgers than beating their chest about the 2021 class.
The wait-and-see mode that seasoned fans and press take with offensive- and defensive-line recruits has trickled into the other positions, and rightly so.
Ironically, it may be along the offensive and defensive lines — where Nebraska signed five Wednesday, with perhaps a few more to come before February — where the Huskers have made recruiting progress in recent years in terms of numbers and the size of the players.
The five signees — Ru’Quan Buckley, Henry Lutovsky, Teddy Prochazka, Jailen Weaver and Branson Yager — go by an average of 6-foot-7, 306 pounds. That’s their average, and that’s not by accident. The Huskers’ decadelong struggle to stop the run in the Big Ten is tied to the size of the linemen trying to do it, especially in a 3-4 defense.
The strides Nebraska made in stopping the run — 4.16 yards per carry against Big Ten teams this season, compared to 5.66 in 2019 and 5.60 in 2018 — is related to getting bigger and stronger in the middle.
“We’re in a league with big guys and I think right when our staff got here, we didn’t think we were big enough to hold up against some of the huge people we were playing every week,” Frost said. “So we made an effort to take those guys.”
Buckley is 6-5, 280, and looks like a bigger, more athletic Greg McMullen. Weaver is massive — 6-8, 320 — and perhaps has no easy comparison in Husker history. Patrick Kabongo perhaps?
“He’s huge, and he can really move," Frost said of Weaver, whose high school highlight film suggests an underrated prospect. “He’s violent.”
Buckley got a lot of recruiting attention late, Frost said — Michigan State, Florida State and Minnesota pushed hard — but stuck with Nebraska because of his visit just before the pandemic.
“He’s just a great person, big, great athlete, too,” Frost said.
Of the offensive linemen, it’s clear Elkhorn South product Prochazka needs a year to put on weight after several seasons throwing metro kids around like rag dolls. Once he does that, NU coaches are excited about his potential. So is one of his trainers, former Nebraska defensive lineman Steve Warren, who compared Prochazka’s potential to that of tight end signee Thomas Fidone.
“Teddy’s like Thomas — he’d fit in any era,” Warren said.
Yager — 6-8, 330 — is close to ready-made in terms of size. He’s almost as tall as Bryce Benhart and thicker, one of the biggest recruits in NU history. He moves pretty well, too, for an offensive lineman.
Lutovsky could push for the two-deep at guard next year, presuming Matt Farniok tests the NFL draft waters. Husker offensive line coach Greg Austin is that high on the mountain from Mount Pleasant, Iowa.
“One of my favorite guys to talk to,” Frost said. “Just 100% committed to football.”
Will all of them hit? Probably not. The odds of that are low. It’s a numbers game.
But, on the lines, Nebraska appears to be hitting more often.
Corcoran’s ability to start at left tackle as a true freshman is encouraging. NU’s not trying to lose at Rutgers, that’s for sure. Corcoran and Benhart as bookends for four more years sounds pretty good. And on the defense, Ty Robinson and Casey Rogers — with Jordon Riley coming along from injury — look promising.
NU ties up roughly 35% of its scholarships on linemen, which is equal to the number of offensive and defensive linemen the Huskers typically play at one time. The Big Ten is a line league. Nebraska’s not there yet, but the picture is filling in — literally.
Maybe that optimism is enough hype for a hard year.
