McKewon: Recruiting hype train has slowed, but Nebraska's line signees look almost ready to go

LINCOLN — Perhaps it’s working from one’s basement, after the 3,376th Zoom interview, that obscured the scream of the whistle Wednesday. No hiss of steam. No blast of noise upon arrival.

Nebraska's recruiting hype train, to the extent it even rolled into town, had a little less coal in the engine. Signing day was absent of drama, sure. But it lacked a certain bounce and pizazz, too. It was straightforward, as coach Scott Frost often is.

COVID-19 gave college football recruiting a dose of perspective. The drama that tends to surround it — the Friday Night Lights events, the last-minute visit to campus, stories of coaches headed to a high schoolers’ homes for final pitches or fishing for junior college gems in California — didn’t happen in 2020.

Then, signing day came and went at NU. No Periscope videos or hat ceremonies. The class was wrapped up by late morning.

Most of the players will arrive in January, and do so without considerable fanfare. Not because they stink — indeed the 2021 group could be better than lots of recent classes — it’s just, well, skepticism has set in.

The Huskers tend to win signing day quite a bit among Big Ten West peers. On the field, they’re 16-25.