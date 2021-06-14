McKewon: Richard Torres shows Nebraska is recruiting a different type of quarterback

What's the advantage of guys like Torres and Haarberg? First, they can see over defenses. That's helpful, especially over the middle of the field. Second, because both can sling it long distances, Nebraska's able to stretch the field vertically, which in turn helps to open up intermediate crossing routes and hook routes that won't have safeties pouncing on them. A team doesn't have to complete 100% — or even 50% — of super-deep passes to shape a defense's response.

Taller, lankier quarterbacks don't typically have great 10-yard dash times, so they don't necessarily pop off the screen at the beginning of a zone read. But once they get up to speed, they can run away from defenders over the course of 40 yards (watch Haarberg with this).

Does this represent a shift in NU's offensive philosophy? Not necessarily. Marcus Mariota is a tall guy. Justin Herbert, recruited to Oregon by Frost, is a tall guy too. Haarberg and Torres fit the molds of those players — even if it's very premature to compare them to Mariota or Herbert. The frame and potential is there.