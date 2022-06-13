McKewon: Riley Van Poppel is an athletic, versatile get for Mike Dawson

Nebraska received a commit from Argyle (Texas) defensive lineman Riley Van Poppel. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-5, 270-pounder:

>>It’s good to grab priority targets. Nebraska put Van Poppel, an athletic lineman with a frame that can put on weight, near the top of its wish list for defensive linemen, and the Huskers got a big score. While NU had for years been successful in landing its top offensive line prospects – Bryce Benhart, Turner Corcoran and Teddy Prochazka among them – prioritized defensive linemen had been more elusive under former defensive line coach Tony Tuioti. Van Poppel represents a nice win for the Husker defensive coaches, particularly current line coach Mike Dawson, an underrated recruiter.

>>Explosive quickness on film should lead to some negative plays in the backfield. Van Poppel pops off the screen in his Hudl highlights for the splashy tackles for loss and sacks he’s able to make. A quick first step – quick for defensive linemen, and quick in general – is a must for a playmaker, and Van Poppel has that. He’s tall enough, too, to flex out to a traditional 3-4 defensive end if NU chooses to get in that defensive alignment.

>>A strong June of recruiting continues – and isn’t over. Nebraska should get several more commits over the next 2½ weeks. Watch for receiver Omarion Miller, running back Dontavius Braswell, and perhaps one of those remaining uncommitted in-state targets – Maverick Noonan or Malachi Coleman – to jump in the boat. NU has a top-shelf list of offensive line prospects who have rolled through on official visits, but Jr Sia, a three-star project still learning the game, is another who might like to be a Husker.

