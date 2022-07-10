McKewon: Sack machine Ashley Williams more proof Nebraska can recruit in SEC country

Nebraska received a commit Sunday afternoon from three-star Zachary (La.) edge rusher Ashley Williams. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-6, 220-pounder.

>>Another win in Louisiana, another assist from Mickey Joseph. Nebraska quickly has had success in the state where Joseph grew up and coached in. NU signed a few Louisianans in the 2022 class, and have now added Vivian receiver Omarion Miller and Williams. These are not prospect one shrugs off; according to 247 Sports Composite service, Miller is the No. 8 prospect in the state and Williams is No. 18. In the 2022 class, Decoldest Crawford and Ajay Allen ranked 23rd and 24th, respectively. The Huskers have attracted elite players from the state over the decades – Joseph himself was once a blue-chip recruit from Marrero – but this feels like Nebraska’s best relationship yet with the high school coaches in the state.

>>Good instincts, better motor. Williams’ highlight film shows, fundamentally, what a dynamic defensive player ought to do: Make plays. Once in college, Williams will not as easily be able to shoot gaps, run around slow offensive tackles and engulf ball carriers, but the object of defense, if one can manage it, is to get tackles for loss, sacks and turnovers. Williams does that. He runs down opponents, zips by overmatched offensive linemen and generally finds the ball. That’s how a high school defensive end logs 89 tackles – 22 for loss – and 14 sacks. Williams will require polish in college, particularly as a pass rusher who learns to play through an offensive lineman – shoving him back – instead of avoiding him altogether, but defensive stats are defensive stats. Williams has them.