McKewon: Scott Frost snags big in-state win with Maverick Noonan commit

Nebraska football landed a commit from Elkhorn South defensive end Maverick Noonan. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-4, 227-pounder:

» A big — and legitimate — recruiting win for the Huskers.

While Maverick’s dad, Danny, is one of the best defensive linemen in Husker history, Maverick wasn’t an automatic commit to NU.

One of Maverick’s mentors, NFL lineman Harrison Phillips, went to Stanford, after all, and another school in the mix, Iowa, has developed more NFL defensive ends in recent years. Danny’s connection to Nebraska likely helped — how could it not? — but of the five in-state commits thus far, this one seemed the most “up in the air” three or four months ago.

That Noonan plays a position of universal need in college football — edge rusher — made him a critical Husker target. He’s not just a good player; he’s energy Nebraska doesn’t have to expend trying to convince other edge rushers, who don’t live 40 miles from Memorial Stadium, to play at the school.

» A good combination of skill, speed and motor.

Noonan’s Hudl highlight film shows a quick first step, an ability to rush through an opposing offensive tackle and outstanding backside pursuit, chasing down ball carriers and quarterbacks from a distance.

Noonan should — and will — put on weight at NU, but even around 230 pounds, he can handle push lineman 30 or 40 pounds heavier than he is.

Elkhorn South has one of the best group of offensive and defensive linemen in the state, so opponents couldn’t just double and triple-team Noonan at will, and he’ll get more attention as a senior.

» In-state guys usually pan out, so the more, the better.

Nebraska has five now, and would love to add at least a sixth in Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman.

Generally, in-state guys stick around longer and contribute more than players outside the state.

Consider the 2019 in-state class, including Nick Henrich, Garrett Nelson, Luke Reimer, Ethan Piper, Garrett Snodgrass and Chris Hickman. That’s quite a bit of production. And murmurs around the program suggest Columbus grad and 2022 enrollee Ernest Hausmann is among the team’s most promising true freshmen.

There’s a reason why Nebraska, under new senior director of player personnel Vince Guinta, wanted to redouble its efforts in the state and within the 500-mile radius. It tends to pay off.

