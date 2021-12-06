McKewon: Stat-stuffing Malcolm Hartzog adds return potential to defensive skills

Nebraska received a commitment Monday from defensive back Malcolm Hartzog out of Bassfield, Mississippi. Three takes from the decision of the 5-foot-10, 165-pounder:

» A spectacular senior season stuffed with stats.

Hartzog is not the biggest guy, and his size likely kept his scholarship offers down for much of his high school career. But he jumped onto NU’s radar — and that of home-state Ole Miss — with a season that earned Mr. Football honors in Class 3A, which is like Class C-2 in Nebraska.

He finished with three interceptions and 44 total touchdowns — 30 rushing, three receiving and an astonishing 11 on kick and punt returns. His high school team started 0-4, then won its last 10 and the state title Friday night. Hartzog was in Nebraska directly afterward for his official visit.

» A creative, willing tackler.

Nebraska defensive backs coach Travis Fisher has done a nice job finding aggressive tackling corners like Quinton Newsome, and Hartzog fits the bill. Shorter guys usually do tackle well with a submarine style that takes out a receiver's legs. Hartzog isn’t afraid to attack a ball carrier high as well.