McKewon: Thomas Fidone has the tools to make the Husker offense hard to stop

Nebraska received a commitment from Council Bluffs Lewis Central tight end Thomas Fidone. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-5, 225-pounder:

1. Two words: Catch radius. Beyond stating the obvious — Fidone is a highly rated prospect; NU beat LSU, Michigan, Iowa and others — you can watch Fidone’s tape and immediately be struck by what his speed, wingspan and hand size can do for a college offense.

First, he’s fast enough to be flexed out in the slot or even at the edge of the field. He can work against corners and, when he’s in the slot, he gets on top of safeties quickly. It’s not going to be easy for a linebacker to run with him, and he’s bigger than almost every defensive back. At the next level, he’ll be the kind of guy defenses have to bracket, which either leaves other guys open or gives Fidone some go-to routes that would be hard to stop.

Fidone adjusts well to the ball when it’s in the air, knows when to leave his feet to catch a pass and does good work on wayward passes toward the sideline. As a receiver, he looks the part now.