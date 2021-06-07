McKewon: Tight end commit Chase Androff could fill important role in Husker offense

Nebraska received a commitment Monday night from Lakeville (Minnesota) South tight end Chase Androff. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-6, 230-pounder:
» The Huskers have pass-catching tight ends. Androff scratches an itch for a blocking tight end. That’s not to say Androff can’t snag a few passes, but he plays in a T-formation offense at Lakeville South — yes, a few teams still run the T — and served mostly as an impressive blocker. Androff could block down on ends, kick out those same players, or climb to the next level. These are all important qualities in a Big Ten tight end. NU has as many jumbo/heavy packages as it does five-receiver looks. Androff isn’t in the same league as Thomas Fidone as a receiving threat, but he fills an important role.
» Yes, NU missed on a few in-state tight ends. That’d be the dynamic duo from Bellevue West, Kaden Helms and Micah Riley-Ducker, who decided early in their recruiting process that they’d look elsewhere for school. In a sense, Helms and Riley-Ducker actually did the Huskers a favor by being honest, instead of taking an official visit and having little intent to attend Nebraska. NU has the No. 1 in-state tight end prospect for 2023 already committed in Pierce’s Ben Brahmer.
» The recruiting dominoes could fall quickly. Nebraska’s opening recruiting weekend went quite well, and the Huskers could potentially get commits from every single visitor. Defensive end Nico Davillier and offensive tackle Ashton Craig may be the toughest to pull, but NU’s conversion rate should be at least 50% and perhaps up to 100%.