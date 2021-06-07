McKewon: Tight end commit Chase Androff could fill important role in Husker offense

» The Huskers have pass-catching tight ends. Androff scratches an itch for a blocking tight end. That’s not to say Androff can’t snag a few passes, but he plays in a T-formation offense at Lakeville South — yes, a few teams still run the T — and served mostly as an impressive blocker. Androff could block down on ends, kick out those same players, or climb to the next level. These are all important qualities in a Big Ten tight end. NU has as many jumbo/heavy packages as it does five-receiver looks. Androff isn’t in the same league as Thomas Fidone as a receiving threat, but he fills an important role.