McKewon: Transfer Marcus Washington adds another deep threat for Nebraska football

Nebraska football received a commit from Texas transfer Marcus Washington on Tuesday. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-2, 191-pounder:

>>A long-striding receiver who can help the Huskers stretch the field. Washington becomes a logical replacement for the departed Zavier Betts, who left the NU program this spring due to a lack of interest. Washington is similarly-sized – perhaps not quite as fast or dynamic in the open field – and has the ability to make 50/50 catches downfield. NU has speed at a lot of spots- including Trey Palmer and Janiran Bonner – but Washington’s size will help both in the red zone and on those deep balls between the sidelines and the numbers.

>>A starting group of receivers who could be all transfers. It’s distinctly possible that, on the first snap in Ireland, Washington, Palmer and Oliver Martin are the starting wideouts. Or perhaps Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda, once he’s fully healthy, is that guy in that top trio. At any rate, of NU’s top six receivers, it’s likely just one – Alante Brown – is a player Nebraska signed out of high school. That speaks to the Huskers’ genuine struggles to identify, develop and motivate high school recruits – new receivers coach Mickey Joseph has a strong track record of doing that – and the need to pull talent out of the transfer portal when high school players don’t pan out.

>>NU’s success in 2022 likely hinges on the success of its 15 transfers. Quarterback. Receiver. Defensive line. Secondary. Special teams. Each of those position groups have been greatly changed by the transfer portal. It’s a bit of a gamble, putting so many eggs in the transfer basket for 2022, but Nebraska didn’t have much of a choice, either. The Huskers’ talent profile is arguably better than it was last season. NU added legitimately proven players, and Washington had his moments last season. Can the chemistry coalesce? There’s the question.

