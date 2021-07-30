McKewon: Valen Erickson's commitment shows value of Nebraska recruiting in Chicago

Nebraska received a commitment Friday evening from Chicago St. Rita offensive guard Valen Erickson. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-6, 280-pounder:
» Dominoes starting to fall among NU’s offensive line targets. Erickson was one of many line prospects the Huskers either worked out or brought in for a visit this summer, and he’s the first, in the 2022 class, to jump in the boat. That could be because Nebraska got more of a definitive answer on a player they like out in Colorado, Jake Maikkula, or it could that Erickson took his time to weigh his options — Missouri, Illinois and Purdue were among them — before saying yes. Nebraska offensive line coach Greg Austin put a lot of irons in the fire last spring.
» A so-so recruiting score that may not reflect NU’s value of him: Erickson is quite likely a space eater inside — on his visit, he seemed to weigh a bit more than the 280 pounds 247 Sports has him at — who can brawl and maul pretty well in the vaunted Chicago Catholic school league. He’ll have some time to reshape his body at Nebraska before being thrown into the fire, but his size and playing style compares reasonably to that of Ethan Piper.
» Chicago is always a good place to recruit. For many cycles during the Mike Riley era and the early part of the Scott Frost era, Nebraska just didn’t pay much attention to it. Riley looked to California. Frost looked — still looks — toward Florida, Georgia and Alabama. But the Windy City produces good players, and although both Alante Brown and Marques Buford came to Nebraska via a prep schools, they’d still call themselves Chicagoans, and NU recently hosted a Chicago contingent at a Friday Night Lights camp. There are skill and line prospects alike in broader Chicago area, most of them do not go to Illinois or Northwestern, and Nebraska, back in business with one of the best schools in the best leagues, may pull more prospects out of the region.
