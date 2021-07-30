McKewon: Valen Erickson's commitment shows value of Nebraska recruiting in Chicago

Nebraska received a commitment Friday evening from Chicago St. Rita offensive guard Valen Erickson. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-6, 280-pounder:

» Dominoes starting to fall among NU’s offensive line targets. Erickson was one of many line prospects the Huskers either worked out or brought in for a visit this summer, and he’s the first, in the 2022 class, to jump in the boat. That could be because Nebraska got more of a definitive answer on a player they like out in Colorado, Jake Maikkula, or it could that Erickson took his time to weigh his options — Missouri, Illinois and Purdue were among them — before saying yes. Nebraska offensive line coach Greg Austin put a lot of irons in the fire last spring.

» A so-so recruiting score that may not reflect NU’s value of him: Erickson is quite likely a space eater inside — on his visit, he seemed to weigh a bit more than the 280 pounds 247 Sports has him at — who can brawl and maul pretty well in the vaunted Chicago Catholic school league. He’ll have some time to reshape his body at Nebraska before being thrown into the fire, but his size and playing style compares reasonably to that of Ethan Piper.