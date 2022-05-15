McKewon: What Alabama transfer Kaine Williams brings to Nebraska

Nebraska received a commit from Alabama transfer safety Kaine Williams. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-2, 203-pounder.

NU lost a lot in the secondary this offseason only to remake it in full

Williams is the latest addition to a Husker defensive backs room that saw three starters (Cam Taylor-Britt, Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke) graduate and a few more players simply leave the program.

NU added four transfers and three freshmen to the room, but Williams’ arrival only improves the Huskers’ depth. Does it point to a concern about the players on hand? Not necessarily.

But the Huskers need good coverage guys on the back end to run the pass defense they prefer, and if Williams – just one year out of high school – can contribute down the line, all the better.

Based on his high school highlight film –he only played one game at Alabama – Williams is a thick, big-hitting safety with decent ball skills. He’ll have to tackle better in the Big Ten than his film shows, but there’s clearly a lot of talent on display. Think former Husker Corey Cooper, who started three seasons at Nebraska.

Who starts at safety?

Myles Farmer – part-time starter in 2022 – probably gets one of the spots, especially as coach Scott Frost said on the radio he wanted Farmer to step up as a leader.

The other spot may tilt toward Marques Buford, but he may be, too, effective at corner, which leaves DeShon Singleton, Noa Pola-Gates, Koby Bretz, Jaeden Gould and now Williams to battle it out for No. 3 safety.

Ideally, NU would like to have four or five who can play the spot. In 2019, when Williams busted up his shoulder in the season-opening game, Nebraska was light on depth and struggled in key losses to Colorado and Purdue.

Time to manage the scholarship distribution

NU is probably over the 85-scholarship limit by one, and may go over by a few if the Huskers add any more transfers.

Who leaves? That’s for Nebraska to figure out. Perhaps the program has a few players still mulling transfers or medical redshirts.

