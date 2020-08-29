McKewon: With Husker football sidelined, QB commit Heinrich Haarberg delivers under the spotlight

“They were in man (defense),” Haarberg said. “It’s not a man route, but I saw he had a step, so I just threw it.”

Haarberg’s assessment of the defense pleased his coach, Rashawn Harvey, a former college offensive lineman who wants to marry growth in the mental and leadership part of the game to Haarberg’s considerable physical skills.

“Part of being a thrower is knowing where you are going to throw the ball,” Harvey said. “Knowing the defense. We had one hiccup tonight. We talked about it. When he got sacked, he didn’t see a safety walk over and the linebacker come off the edge but, outside of that, he’s progressed. He’s done a great job of figuring those things out.”

It’s all come so fast for a kid who, last year at this time, was just starting to emerge on recruiting radars. He didn’t throw at Nebraska’s Friday Night Lights camp in 2019 and the early part of his junior year, his completion rate went up and down depending on the opponent. But the “wow” plays were there, and so were the physical tools. Nebraska’s interest picked up. So did that of FCS and FBS schools. College quarterback coaches and offensive coordinators could see the clay and how they wanted to shape it.