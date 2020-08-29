McKewon: With Husker football sidelined, QB commit Heinrich Haarberg delivers under the spotlight

WOOD RIVER — Scott Frost’s old stomping grounds could use a drink.
Sunflowers shoot up and sway in the breeze, but it’s otherwise a little brown in Central Nebraska after a week of high heat. Of course, that pivot sprinkler south of town did happen to shoot its spray onto Highway 11 – causing a truck to swerve around the splash — instead of a waiting crop.
Folks here were thirsty for something else, too. Football. You could tell it by the way big-grilled trucks — with County 8 and 9 license plates — packed a parking lot, and fans in lawn chairs lined around one end of a football field. The sun went down behind the gym, the band fired up a new fight song, the concession stand did brisk business and a breeze rolled in chilly enough for the cheerleaders to put on jackets.
For a few hours, it felt like the worst year of our lives had finally ended. Not a bad night at Wood River Rural High School — home of the Eagles.
Well, sort of. The team Frost once piloted to the state playoffs decades ago has merged with nearby Shelton. The white-and-purple Eagles have become the silver-and-black Silverbacks, with uniforms and helmets similar to the NFL’s Raiders. After losing three starters to COVID-19 quarantine two nights before kickoff, they were a decided underdog against Kearney Catholic and its Husker-bound quarterback, Heinrich Haarberg.
It has been nearly two decades since an in-state quarterback went to Nebraska on quarterback scholarship — Millard North’s Mike McLaughlin was that guy in 2001, since Bronson Marsh, out of Millard South in 2011, joined the team as an athlete — and Haarberg, all 6-foot-5, 195 pounds of him, doesn’t look like the usual scrappy, scramble-happy signal callers usually found in these parts.
He stands tall. He throws over the top. He can run, but does so with long strides and an eye for the edge of the field, not like a spinning running back. Haarberg played a little cornerback and at least lined up to be the Stars’ primary kickoff returner, but make no mistake: He’s a quarterback. And during a fall when Husker football is a slim possibility — and Kearney Catholic will be playing in some stadiums with few-to-no coronavirus precautions — the spotlight will be on him and crowds will show up.
On Friday night, against an admittedly overmatched team, Haarberg couldn’t have handled the moment any better.
He threw for 174 yards and four touchdowns, with only one incompletion. He ran for another score. The quick screen throws — a staple of any spread, no-huddle offense like the Stars run — were in rhythm. A slant pass arrived like a dart, on time. Haarberg threw a 21-yard touchdown on a seam route, and a 42-yard touchdown on a corner route in which Haarberg correctly placed the ball where only his guy could catch it and keep running for the score.
“They were in man (defense),” Haarberg said. “It’s not a man route, but I saw he had a step, so I just threw it.”
Haarberg’s assessment of the defense pleased his coach, Rashawn Harvey, a former college offensive lineman who wants to marry growth in the mental and leadership part of the game to Haarberg’s considerable physical skills.
“Part of being a thrower is knowing where you are going to throw the ball,” Harvey said. “Knowing the defense. We had one hiccup tonight. We talked about it. When he got sacked, he didn’t see a safety walk over and the linebacker come off the edge but, outside of that, he’s progressed. He’s done a great job of figuring those things out.”
It’s all come so fast for a kid who, last year at this time, was just starting to emerge on recruiting radars. He didn’t throw at Nebraska’s Friday Night Lights camp in 2019 and the early part of his junior year, his completion rate went up and down depending on the opponent. But the “wow” plays were there, and so were the physical tools. Nebraska’s interest picked up. So did that of FCS and FBS schools. College quarterback coaches and offensive coordinators could see the clay and how they wanted to shape it.
Harvey figures the spring recruiting period — which would have started in April — would have been wild inside the halls of Kearney Catholic had the coronavirus pandemic not prevented it. Nebraska originally wanted to see Haarberg throw before offering a scholarship. The pandemic shut that down, too, so Haarberg made his own videos. Boston College offered a scholarship. Then Nebraska. North Carolina State was in there, too, and Auburn might have been had it not landed a kid from Houston, Dematrius Davis, that the Huskers and 30 other schools were trying to get.
Within a week of getting the scholarship offer from Nebraska, Haarberg had decided to take it. He identified with Frost, playing Class C football in Central Nebraska, and I suspect Frost identified with a kid who was the best athlete on the field, yet had to build friendships and relationships among his teammates because he’d moved to Kearney not long before high school.
“He, Coach (Mario) Verduzco, Coach (Matt) Lubick, those are the three guys I really talk to the most, and they just say ‘play your game,’” Haarberg said. “Don’t try to do anything special.”
Haarberg played his game. It looked pretty special.
The schedule gets harder from here, of course. Gothenburg, St. Paul, Adams Central. Kearney Catholic wouldn’t face the other favorites of Class C-1 — Wahoo, Pierce, Wayne — until the playoffs. The slightly unfair expectation is that Haarberg will deliver the Stars a C-1 state title just, well, because. His story is so different from that other Husker scholarship quarterbacks. Yes, Luke McCaffrey attended a private Christian school on the outskirts of Denver. Its enrollment is roughly six times bigger than that of Kearney Catholic, too. McCaffrey wasn’t always the best prospect on the field in high school, even as a senior. Haarberg will be. There were five media outlets at his season opener, plus a freelance photographer.
“Our young men understand that Heinrich’s exposure is an opportunity for them too,” Harvey said. “And they’ve embraced that. And Heinrich’s pretty humble, so he’s not a kid out there who’s pushing his teammates away because he’s a scholarship quarterback to Nebraska.”
As he spoke, Harvey wore a sharp, black Under Armour mask that put to shame my blue medical scrub. It was an interesting night for his team, which dominated so thoroughly in a 65-6 win that Harvey spent a good chunk of the second half trying to play as many backups as possible. Harvey described the day leading up to the game as “eerie.” He kept waiting for email to come calling off the game because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
“But once we got here, the kids got in the locker room, they got changed, and it’s like, all right, there’s some normalcy again,” Harvey said.
At least in Wood River, it seemed that way. After the final horn, the public address announcer implored fans to leave the stadium and not socially gather in the parking lot. Otherwise, it seemed like a gorgeous football night from 2019 or 1992.
The Big Ten presidents and chancellors sidelined Adrian Martinez, McCaffrey and Logan Smothers. Haarberg is the only Husker quarterback playing right now, and on opening night, with cicadas singing in the corn 30 yards behind Kearney Catholic’s bench, the lead actor didn’t disappoint.
